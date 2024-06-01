Konda Surekha is an Indian politician currently serving as the Cabinet Minister for Forest Environment, and Endowments in the Government of Telangana. She represents Warangal East assembly constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. She is a member of the Indian National Congress party.

She was elected as Mandal Parishad in 1995. In 1996, she was appointed PCC member and in 1999 was elected as MLA from Shayampet. In 1999 she became a Congress Legislature Party Treasurer as well as a member of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, Health and Primary Education Standing Committee. She was appointed as an AICC member in 2000.

In 2004, she got elected as MLA-Shayampet and in 2004 was an official spokesperson for the Congress party. She became an Ex Officio Member of, Municipal Corporation, in 2005. In 2009 she was elected as Parkal MLA and was sworn in as Minister for Women's Development & Child Welfare, Disabled & Juvenile Welfare.

She resigned on 4th July 2011 and contested by-polls held on 12th June 2012 from Parkal assembly constituency as YSR Congress Party candidate. In July 2013, she resigned from the YSRC, and in the 2014 general elections, she joined Telangana Rashtra Samiti party. She won as an MLA from Warangal East.

In 2018 she quit the TRS party along with her husband and joined the INC. On 7 December 2023, she took oath as the cabinet minister in Telangana and later she was assigned Environment and Forests and Endowment portfolios