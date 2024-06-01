Vijugouda Patil’s political journey traces back to his tenure as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Bableshwar constituency. He was a member of the JD(S)- a faction of the Janta Dal party, but later defected to the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Elected in 2016 as a Member of Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Babaleshwar, he embarked on a path of public service, aiming to address the needs and aspirations of his constituents.

In 2020 he also rose to the position of Chairman at the Karnataka State Seed and Organic Certification Agency, a position he holds to date.