Name: Shahnawaz Dahani

Born: August 05, 1998, in Larkana, Sindh, Pakistan

Shahnawaz Dahani is a right-arm fast bowler who represents Pakistan in international cricket. Dahani started his cricket journey at a young age, playing tape-ball cricket in his hometown before transitioning to hard-ball cricket.

He made his first-class debut for Sindh in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on September 14, 2019, against Balochistan. In his debut match, he took three wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings, contributing to his team's victory by an innings and 30 runs. He finished his debut first-class season with 27 wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.66.

In the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dahani played for Sindh and took 26 wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.19. His best bowling figures in an innings were 4/64, which he achieved against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the tournament. Sindh lost the final by an innings and 37 runs, but Dahani's performance throughout the season was noteworthy.

Dahani's impressive performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft for the 2021 season.

He was picked by Multan Sultans in the emerging category and made his PSL debut on February 21, 2021, against Islamabad United. In his debut match, he bowled four overs and took one wicket, conceding 46 runs.

Throughout the 2021 PSL season, Dahani played eleven matches for Multan Sultans and took 20 wickets at an average of 17.00 and an economy rate of 8.42. His best bowling figures in the tournament were 4/5, which he achieved against Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier match. Multan Sultans won the match by 31 runs and qualified for the final, where they defeated Peshawar Zalmi again to win their first-ever PSL title. Dahani's performance in the tournament was crucial for his team's success, and he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season.

Dahani's impressive performances in the PSL earned him a call-up to the Pakistan national team for their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2021. He made his T20I debut for Pakistan on April 21, 2021, against Zimbabwe. In his debut match, he bowled four overs and took one wicket, conceding 20 runs. Pakistan won the match by 11 runs.

Dahani played two more T20Is against Zimbabwe in the series and took three wickets in total at an average of 13.33 and an economy rate of 6.66. Pakistan won the series 2-1, and Dahani's performance was promising for his future in international cricket.

After the Zimbabwe series, Dahani was selected in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 tour of England and the West Indies. He played one T20I against England on July 20, 2021, at Old Trafford, Manchester. In the match, he bowled four overs and took one wicket, conceding 38 runs. Pakistan lost the match by 45 runs.

Dahani did not play any match on the West Indies tour but was part of the squad that won the T20I series 1-0 and the Test series 1-0.

In September 2021, Dahani was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He did not play any match in the tournament, but Pakistan reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Australia by five wickets.

After the T20 World Cup, Dahani was selected for Pakistan's squad for their home series against the West Indies in December 2021. He played two T20Is in the series and took two wickets at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 8.16. Pakistan won the series 3-0.

In January 2022, Dahani was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their home series against New Zealand. He made his ODI debut on January 9, 2022, in the first match of the series at Karachi National Stadium. In his debut match, he bowled seven overs and took one wicket, conceding 54 runs. Pakistan lost the match by six wickets.

In February 2022, Dahani was picked by Multan Sultans again in the PSL draft for the 2022 season. He played ten matches for his team in the tournament and took 17 wickets at an average of 19.47 and an economy rate of 8.23. His best bowling figures in the tournament were 3/19, which he achieved against Islamabad United in the qualifier match. Multan Sultans won the match by 28 runs and qualified for the final, where they lost to Lahore Qalandars by 42 runs. Dahani finished the tournament as the joint third-highest wicket-taker.

After the PSL, Dahani was selected in Pakistan's squad for their home series against Australia in March-April 2022. He played two ODIs and one T20I in the series and took four wickets in total at an average of 28.75 and an economy rate of 6.38.

In May 2022, Dahani was named in Pakistan's squad for their home series against the West Indies. He played two ODIs in the series and took four wickets at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 5.56. Pakistan won the series 3-0.

Dahani's next international assignment was Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022. He played two ODIs in the series and took three wickets at an average of 33.33 and an economy rate of 5.55. Pakistan won the series 2-1.

In August 2022, Dahani was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. He played three matches in the tournament and took four wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 7.60. Pakistan reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

After the Asia Cup, Dahani was selected in Pakistan's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He played three matches in the tournament and took three wickets at an average of 34.33 and an economy rate of 8.58. Pakistan reached the final of the tournament, where they lost to England by five wickets.

In December 2022, Dahani was named in Pakistan's squad for their home series against New Zealand. He played two ODIs in the series and took three wickets at an average of 33.33 and an economy rate of 5.55. Pakistan lost the series 1-2.

In January 2023, Dahani was named in Pakistan's squad for their home series against New Zealand. He played two ODIs in the series and took two wickets at an average of 55.00 and an economy rate of 6.11. New Zealand won the series 2-1.

In February 2023, Dahani was picked by Multan Sultans again in the PSL draft for the 2023 season. As of March 2023, he has played six matches for his team in the tournament and has taken eight wickets at an average of 24.75 and an economy rate of 9.00. His best bowling figures in the tournament so far are 3/38, which he achieved against Karachi Kings on February 22, 2023. Multan Sultans are currently second on the points table with four wins and two losses.

Throughout his career, Dahani has played 11 ODIs and taken 16 wickets at an average of 31.81 and an economy rate of 6.11. His best bowling figures in ODIs are 4/29, which he achieved against the West Indies on June 12, 2022, at Multan Cricket Stadium.

In T20Is, Dahani has played 15 matches and taken 16 wickets at an average of 27.81 and an economy rate of 8.34. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 2/24, which he achieved against Bangladesh on November 7, 2021, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

Apart from his international career, Dahani has also played 26 first-class matches and taken 85 wickets at an average of 25.34. His best bowling figures in an innings in first-class cricket are 6/38, which he achieved against Northern on November 25, 2022, at National Stadium, Karachi. In List A cricket, Dahani has played 36 matches and taken 61 wickets at an average of 26.44 and an economy rate of 5.77. His best bowling figures in List A cricket are 5/38, which he achieved against Balochistan on January 4, 2021, at State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. In T20 cricket, Dahani has played 52 matches and taken 70 wickets at an average of 20.58 and an economy rate of 8.23. His best bowling figures in T20 cricket are 4/5, which he achieved against Peshawar Zalmi on June 21, 2021, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

