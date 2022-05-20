Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Babar Azam Brings Brother For Net Practice, Video Causes Stir In Pakistan - WATCH

Babar Azam came under criticism after a social media post that showed his brother Safeer in the nets with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

Babar Azam Brings Brother For Net Practice, Video Causes Stir In Pakistan - WATCH
Babar Azam's younger brother is yet to make any impact as a player at a higher level. Composite: Screengrabs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 12:33 pm

Pakistan's all format captain Babar Azam has been politely reminded about the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board after he brought his younger brother to the high performance centre in Lahore and allowed him to have net practice. (More Cricket News)

Babar came under criticism after a picture was posted on social media that showed his brother Safeer in the nets with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

The social media post caused a ruckus as the PCB policies governing its high performance centre clearly state that only Pakistan players, first class players or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with permission of the authorities.

Related stories

Babar Azam, Rachael Haynes Named ICC Players Of The Month For March 2022

PAK Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam Helps Pakistan Ease Past Australia To Win Series Decider

Pakistan Super League 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings Suffer Seventh Successive Loss

"Babar came to the centre three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board," a reliable source in the PCB said.

He conceded that since no Pakistan player was allowed to bring any of his relatives or friends to the HPC for practice, Babar was politely reminded about his indiscretion and told to not repeat it again.

"He is our national team captain and the matter was handled in a manner where he was politely reminded about the situation and he agreed," the source said.

Babar has started having daily nets at the HPC in preparation for the coming international season with the PCB also inviting around 60 players in two batches to attend two week conditioning camps to prepare for the new season.

Babar's younger brother is yet to make any impact as a player at a higher level.

Tags

Sports Cricket Babar Azam Pakistan National Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Lahore Shahnawaz Dahani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read