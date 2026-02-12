South OTT Releases This Week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Baby Girl And More

Surya: Power of Love – February 13 (Sun NXT)

The Kannada action-romantic drama is about Surya, an orphaned college student who is doing multiple jobs to build a future with his fiancée. But life takes a turn when he comes to know about a human trafficking network and a doctor with a past. From there, his life totally changes as he is on a mission to unravel the truth, while fighting to save his loved ones.