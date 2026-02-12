South OTT Releases This Week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Baby Girl And More

From action to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases on OTT.
Audiences can watch films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Baby Girl, among others.
Here's the list of top titles on OTT this week.
Like last week, this week of February is also filled with yet another exciting slate of OTT releases in Telugu, Malayalam and other South Indian languages on Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms. From action to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Baby Girl, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing online this week (February 9-15, 2026).
South films to watch on OTT this week
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – February 11 (Zee5)
The action entertainer stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati. It is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film follows a national security officer’s (Chiranjeevi) journey to protect his estranged family while navigating love, responsibility, and redemption. It opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Baby Girl – February 12 (Sony LIV)
The Malayalam medical thriller stars Nivin Pauly in the lead. Set on Christmas Eve, it revolves around the disappearance of a newborn from a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanal Mathew (Pauly), a hospital attendant, is the prime suspect. Police launch an investigation, and Sanal also tries to prove his innocence.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – February 12 (Netflix)
The Tamil comedy-drama is headlined by Jiiva, who plays the role of the village panchayat leader. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film blends humour and chaos.
Paathirathri – February 13 (ZEE5)
The Malayalam crime thriller, starring Soubin Shahir, follows two police officers who have problematic personal lives due to their professional judgments. During their patrolling, they ignore a major incident to avoid paperwork, and then a journalist’s body is found dead. When an investigation is launched, they try to save themselves. The film explores the unethical and inefficient police officers while solving the social issues.
Surya: Power of Love – February 13 (Sun NXT)
The Kannada action-romantic drama is about Surya, an orphaned college student who is doing multiple jobs to build a future with his fiancée. But life takes a turn when he comes to know about a human trafficking network and a doctor with a past. From there, his life totally changes as he is on a mission to unravel the truth, while fighting to save his loved ones.