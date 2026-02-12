South OTT Releases This Week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Baby Girl And More

Audiences can watch films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Baby Girl, among others, on OTT this week.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
South OTT releases of the week
South OTT releases of the week Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • From action to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases on OTT.

  • Audiences can watch films like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Baby Girl, among others.

  • Here's the list of top titles on OTT this week.

Like last week, this week of February is also filled with yet another exciting slate of OTT releases in Telugu, Malayalam and other South Indian languages on Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms. From action to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Baby Girl, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing online this week (February 9-15, 2026).

South films to watch on OTT this week

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – February 11 (Zee5)

The action entertainer stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati. It is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film follows a national security officer’s (Chiranjeevi) journey to protect his estranged family while navigating love, responsibility, and redemption. It opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Baby Girl – February 12 (Sony LIV)

The Malayalam medical thriller stars Nivin Pauly in the lead. Set on Christmas Eve, it revolves around the disappearance of a newborn from a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanal Mathew (Pauly), a hospital attendant, is the prime suspect. Police launch an investigation, and Sanal also tries to prove his innocence.

Related Content
Related Content

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – February 12 (Netflix)

The Tamil comedy-drama is headlined by Jiiva, who plays the role of the village panchayat leader. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film blends humour and chaos.

Paathirathri – February 13 (ZEE5)

The Malayalam crime thriller, starring Soubin Shahir, follows two police officers who have problematic personal lives due to their professional judgments. During their patrolling, they ignore a major incident to avoid paperwork, and then a journalist’s body is found dead. When an investigation is launched, they try to save themselves. The film explores the unethical and inefficient police officers while solving the social issues.

Surya: Power of Love – February 13 (Sun NXT)

The Kannada action-romantic drama is about Surya, an orphaned college student who is doing multiple jobs to build a future with his fiancée. But life takes a turn when he comes to know about a human trafficking network and a doctor with a past. From there, his life totally changes as he is on a mission to unravel the truth, while fighting to save his loved ones.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos Lose Three As Manenti Gets Sheikh | NEP 89/3 (13)

  2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  5. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  4. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win