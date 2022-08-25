Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board Sends Bowling Coach From High-Performance Centre To Assist Shaun Tait

Umar Rasheed left for United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to join the Pakistan team. He will act as a bridge between Shaun Tait and players for communication.

Pakistan players train at the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.
Pakistan players train at the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Twitter (PCB)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 9:51 am

The Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a bowling coach from its national High-Performance centre in Lahore to assist the team’s head bowling coach, Shaun Tait of Australia in the Asia Cup 2022, beginning in the UAE from Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Umar Rasheed left on Wednesday to join the Pakistan team on the recommendation of head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq. “One is that since Mohammad Hasnain is in the squad Umar will keep on monitoring his bowling action as he worked on correcting his action when the fast bowler was first reported for an illegal bowling action early this year,” a PCB source said.

“The idea is that Umar will act as the bridge for proper communication between Shaun Tait and the players.” Pakistan have lost their main bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup 2022 and the seven T20s at home against England because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July.

Afridi has been advised six to eight weeks rest before his injury will be assessed again. The fast bowler is presently with the Pakistan team in the UAE because the source said the team head coach, trainer, doctor and physio all suggested that Afridi can have the best possible treatment and rehab in Dubai.

Related stories

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach

Asia Cup 2022: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Pakistan Opener

Why Pakistan Will Miss Shaheen Shah Afridi Against India In Asia Cup 2022? Inzamam-Ul-Haq Explains  

The Pakistani selectors replaced Afridi with young fast bowler Hasnain. Pakistan's pace attack in the Asia Cup is pretty thin on T20 internationals exposure as Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim junior, Shahnawaz Dahani have played a total of 66 matches between them while Naseem Shah is yet to make his T20 debut.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan National Cricket Team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Shaun Tait Shaheen Shah Afridi Umar Rasheed Mohammad Hasnain Haris Rauf Mohammad Wasim Junior Shahnawaz Dahani Naseem Shah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read