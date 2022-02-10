Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 16 Live

Defending champions Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi in a replay of last season's final as PSL 2022 moves to Lahore from Karachi. Check match and telecast details:

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are unbeaten in Karachi-leg of PSL 2022. Courtesy: Twitter (@MultanSultans)

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:04 pm

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 is halfway through the league stage. After the first 15 matches in Karachi this season, defending champions and undefeated Multan Sultans lead the points table with a perfect ten. They have beaten all five opponents and look certain to make the playoffs. (More Cricket News)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans take on 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi in a repeat of last season's final as PSL 7 action resumes Thursday with the first match of Lahore leg. Zalmi have never failed to make the playoffs and they remain one of the most consistent sides in Pakistan's T20 league.

But this PSL season, Wahab Riaz & Co are having some tough times, winning only two in their first five outings. They are fifth in the six-team league with four points and have a negative net run rate of (-1.183).

PSL 2022 Season So Far

Fakhar Zaman leads the scoring charts with 356 runs in five innings. Besides being the only batter to cross the 300-run mark this season, the Lahore Qalandars opener is also one of the two to hit a century. He scored 106 against Karachi Kings in the 6th match. He also has three fifties. Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy hit 116 in the 15th match against Qalandars for the season's highest individual score.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (14) has the most wickets so far in the PSL 2022. He is also one of the only two to claim a fifer, 5/28 against Quetta Gladiators in the match 10, so far in PSL 2022. Gladiators' Naseem Shah has the best figures (5/20), against Karachi Kings in the 4th match.

Multan Sultans have posted 200+ totals three times but Islamabad United's 229/4 against Quetta Gladiators is the highest score so far. Karachi Kings' 113 against Gladiators is the lowest team total.

Points Table
(Team Name: M - W - L - Pts - NRR)

1. Multan Sultans: 5 - 5 - 0 - 10 - +1.073
2. Islamabad United: 5 - 3 - 2 - 6 - +1.019
3. Lahore Qalandars: 5 - 3 - 2 - 6 - +0.337
4. Quetta Gladiators: 5 - 2 - 3 - 4 - -0.041
5. Peshawar Zalmi: 5 - 2 - 3 - 4 - -1.183
6. Karachi Kings: 5 - 0 - 5 - 0 - -1.111

What Happened In First Leg

In their first-leg meeting on Saturday (February 5), Sultans humbled Zalmi by 57 runs after posting a massive 222/3. Skipper Rizwan, the ICC T20 Player of the Year 2021, hit 82 off 53 while Tim David played an unbeaten 19-ball knock for 51 runs.

Hazratullah Zazai (43 off 32) and Ben Cutting (52 not out off 31) tried their best but Peshawar Zalmi could manage only 165/8 in their 20 overs as Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir took three wickets each at Karachi's National Stadium.

Head-to-head

Now, it's a new setting and new surface at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. But going by the form and head-to-head record, Multan Sultans will enter the match as favourites. They lead the head-to-head record 7-3. Peshawar Zalmi have also lost the last three matches against Sultans.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 16 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date: February 10 (Thursday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Multan Sultans (vs Peshawar Zalmi): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Peshawar Zalmi (vs Multan Sultans): Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi, Aamer Azmat, Ihsanullah, Rizwan Hussain, Imran Khan, Rumman Raees, Rilee Rossouw, David Willey, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Haris, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Sirajuddin, Yasir Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Liam Livingstone, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Sohail Khan.

