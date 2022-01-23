Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Tammy Beaumont Named T20 Cricketers Of The Year

Aggregating a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, Mohammad Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

ICC Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Tammy Beaumont Named T20 Cricketers Of The Year
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 4:10 pm

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and England's Tammy Beaumont were on Sunday named the ICC men's and women's T20 Player of the Year, respectively, following a prolific 2021. (More Cricket News)

Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format in the men's game, while Beaumont finished the year as the third-highest run-getter in women's T20Is.

Related stories

No Indians In ICC T20 Team Of The Year 2021, Does IPL Performance Really Matter In World Cricket?  

ICC Test Team Of The Year 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant Included

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony

Aggregating a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semifinals during the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

He also scored his maiden T20I century against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and continued his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

With another T20 World Cup coming up, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein.

Rizwan had also smashed an unbeaten 79 off 55 deliveries in the World Cup opener against India, helping Pakistan record their maiden win over the arch-rivals in the global event.

Meanwhile, Beaumont was her side's highest run-getter in the year in T20Is.

In a low-scoring rubber against New Zealand away from home, Beaumont was the top scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series for scoring 102 runs in three matches. 

She scored a brilliant fifty in a match against India, though it went in vain after a lower-order collapse. 

Beaumont continued to make merry against New Zealand, this time when they visited England for a limited-overs tour. She once again finished as the highest run-getter in the series with 113 runs.

Her 97 in the series opener against New Zealand at home propelled England to their highest T20I total in 2021.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket - Awards - Honours - Records Pakistan National Cricket Team Women's Cricket T20 Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod To End Title Drought

Syed Modi International: No Men's Final As COVID-19 Hits Badminton Tournament

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Quarterfinals For 14th Time

SA Vs IND, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa - 214/4; Bumrah Strikes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held