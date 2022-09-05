Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Injured Mohammad Rizwan To Undergo MRI Scan

Mohammad Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg during Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022, Super Four against India.

As per reports, Mohammad Rizwan was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.
As per reports, Mohammad Rizwan was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 1:29 pm

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

As It Happened | Report | Cricket News

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Pakistan 'First Win' Over India And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Rohit Sharma Gracious In Defeat, Says Pakistan 'Played Better Than' India In Super Four

Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Super Four: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets - In Pics

Tags

Sports Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup Pakistan At Asia Cup Cricket Shaheen Shah Afridi Mohammad Wasim Shahnawaz Dahani Dubai Sports Injury MRI Scan
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read