IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: India Start Favourites Against Pakistan On Super Sunday

For the second time, India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 with a lot more riding this time. The Super Four clash on Sunday in Dubai has the making of another classic between the arch= rivals. In the group stage meeting, India escaped with a five-wicker thanks to Hardik Pandya heroics, with both and ball. And once again, his role will be crucial to India's fortunes with ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja out injured and pacer Avesh Khan struggling with fever. Pakistan have their own injury concerns with tenacious Shahnawaz Dahani out with a suspected side strain. On Saturday, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the first Super Four match. The four teams will play each other once, then the two top teams will meet in the final. There's a distinct possibility of a third India vs Pakistan meeting, but the immediate focus for the favourites is now on the Super Four clash tonight. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup cricket match.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Cricket News