IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: India Start Favourites Against Pakistan On Super Sunday

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match between India and Pakistan. India lead Pakistan 8-2 in T20I head-to-head record.
For the second time, India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 with a lot more riding this time. The Super Four clash on Sunday in Dubai has the making of another classic between the arch= rivals. In the group stage meeting, India escaped with a five-wicker thanks to Hardik Pandya heroics, with both and ball. And once again, his role will be crucial to India's fortunes with ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja out injured and pacer Avesh Khan struggling with fever. Pakistan have their own injury concerns with tenacious Shahnawaz Dahani out with a suspected side strain. On Saturday, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the first Super Four match. The four teams will play each other once, then the two top teams will meet in the final. There's a distinct possibility of a third India vs Pakistan meeting, but the immediate focus for the favourites is now on the Super Four clash tonight. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs PAK, Asia Cup cricket match.
It's another Super Sunday for cricket fans. Cricket's biggest rivalry will play for the second successive Sunday as India and Pakistan go head-to-head in the second Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022. For that matter, the two teams can meet for a third time next Sunday. Having won the first meeting, India are the slight favourites. But there's a matter of head-to-head record, with Indian enjoying an 8-2 lead in the previous ten clashes. But Pakistan will be quietly optimistic. Their record against India in the UAE is 20 wins in 30 matches, across formats.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.
