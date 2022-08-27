Asia Cup 2022: Hasan Ali Replaces Injured Mohammad Wasim In 16-Member Pakistan Squad

Hasan Ali has been names as Mohammad Wasim’s replacement in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday. Wasim picked up a side strain while training and will out for atleast three weeks. He has been released from the squad in UAE. (More Cricket News)

According to a release by PCB, Wasim picked up the injury while bowling in the nets on Wednesday. He was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. Wasim is the second Pakistan pacer ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 after Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Hasan wasn’t picked in the Pakistan squad for the Netherlands ODI series as well as the Asia Cup 2022. However, with both Wasim and Afridi out, Pakistan's fast-bowling unit consists of Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Hasan.

Pakistan begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on August 28 against India. Hasan’s performance across formats in the last year hasn’t been the best. In a bid to regain full form, Hasan had been preparing for the National T20 which starts on August 30.

The right-arm pacer had also been at the PCB's high-performance centre in Lahore training after being dropped.