Thakur Jaivir Singh is an Indian politician from Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected from the Barauli constituency in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2022. He registered the highest margin win among the rural constituencies in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Thakur Jaivir Singh was a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government in the year 2002 & again between 2007 and 2012 and represented Barauli's seat. His wife Raj Kumari Chauhan was Member Of Parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha from Aligarh (Lok Sabha constituency). She represented the Aligarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) political party. His son, Arvind Kumar Singh is the youngest candidate in India Lok Sabha MP 2014, contesting from Aligarh.

Earlier in 2017 he vacated his seat for Yogi Adityanath to become an MLC after Yogi Adityanath was chosen as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected again as MLC on 6 May 2018, on a BJP ticket.

Thakur Jaivir Singh is an Indian politician from Bharatiya Janata Party. He is elected from the Barauli constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2022. He registered the highest margin win of 92,000 votes among the rural constituencies in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Thakur Jaivir Singh was a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government in the year 2002 & again between 2007 and 2012 and represented Barauli seat.

In 2002 he was the member of the Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers, in 2002. In 2007 he was elected as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers between 2007 to 2012. In 2012 and 2018 he was the Member of Legislative Council. He was elected from the Barauli constituency as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.