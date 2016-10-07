  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. ben dwarshuis
images

Name: Ben Dwarshuis

Born: 23 June 1994 in Kareela, New South Wales, Australia
Spouse: Courtney Bridge

Ben Dwarshuis is an Australian cricketer. He made his List A debut for New South Wales in the 2016–17 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup on October 7, 2016.

In January 2018, Dwarshuis was named in Australia's Twenty20 International squad for the 2017–18 Trans-Tasman Tri-Series. Later the same month, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the 2018 IPL auction. Dwarshuis earned his first call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the Tri-Series against England and New Zealand. He did not play any matches in that series.

Later January 2018, Dwarshuis was bought by Kings XI Punjab franchise at the IPL auction for his base price of 20 Lakhs. He played 3 matches for them in the 2018 IPL season.

In March 2021, Dwarshuis signed with Worcestershire County Cricket Club to play in the 2021 T20 Blast tournament in England.

On September 13, 2021, Dwarshuis was included in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second phase of the 2021 IPL in the United Arab Emirates as a replacement player for Chris Woakes.

During the 2021–22 Big Bash League season in January 2022, Dwarshuis took his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

In February 2022, Dwarshuis was named in Australia's Twenty20 International squad for their one-off match against Pakistan. He made his T20I debut on April 5, 2022, for Australia against Pakistan.

Dwarshuis made his first-class debut for New South Wales on October 3, 2022, against Western Australia in the 2022–23 Sheffield Shield season.

In November 2023, he was selected in Australia's squad for the 5-match T20 series against India. In the 4th T20I against India, he picked up 3 wickets for 40 runs off his 4 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. He is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm fast-medium.

Dwarshuis made his List A debut for New South Wales in October 2016 in the Matador BBQs One-Day Cup against Queensland. He took 2 wickets in that match.

Dwarshuis signed with English county Worcestershire in March 2021 to play for them in that year's T20 Blast competition in England. He took 9 wickets in 7 matches during the tournament.

In September 2021, the Delhi Capitals signed Dwarshuis as a replacement player for Chris Woakes for the second half of the 2021 IPL in the UAE. However, he did not play any matches for them.

During the 2021-22 Big Bash League season with Sydney Sixers in January 2022, Dwarshuis achieved his best T20 bowling figures of 5/28 against Brisbane Heat.

Based on his BBL performances, Dwarshuis received his first call-up to Australia's T20I squad in February 2022 for their home match against Pakistan. He finally made his T20I debut for Australia in that match on April 5, 2022 in Lahore.

Dwarshuis made his long-awaited first-class debut for New South Wales on October 3, 2022 in a Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia at the age of 28 years and 151 days.

After consistent performances in domestic T20 cricket, Dwarshuis was rewarded with selection in Australia's T20I squad for their 5-match home series against India in November 2023.

In the 4th T20I of that series against India, Dwarshuis had one of his best bowling performances, taking 3 wickets for 40 runs in his 4 overs.

So in summary, Ben Dwarshuis is an Australian pace bowling all-rounder who plays for New South Wales and has recently broken into Australia's T20I team after consistent performances in domestic T20 tournaments like the BBL and IPL.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  2. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18