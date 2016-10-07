Ben Dwarshuis is an Australian cricketer. He made his List A debut for New South Wales in the 2016–17 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup on October 7, 2016.

In January 2018, Dwarshuis was named in Australia's Twenty20 International squad for the 2017–18 Trans-Tasman Tri-Series. Later the same month, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the 2018 IPL auction. Dwarshuis earned his first call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the Tri-Series against England and New Zealand. He did not play any matches in that series.

In March 2021, Dwarshuis signed with Worcestershire County Cricket Club to play in the 2021 T20 Blast tournament in England.

On September 13, 2021, Dwarshuis was included in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second phase of the 2021 IPL in the United Arab Emirates as a replacement player for Chris Woakes.

During the 2021–22 Big Bash League season in January 2022, Dwarshuis took his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

In February 2022, Dwarshuis was named in Australia's Twenty20 International squad for their one-off match against Pakistan. He made his T20I debut on April 5, 2022, for Australia against Pakistan.

Dwarshuis made his first-class debut for New South Wales on October 3, 2022, against Western Australia in the 2022–23 Sheffield Shield season.

In November 2023, he was selected in Australia's squad for the 5-match T20 series against India. In the 4th T20I against India, he picked up 3 wickets for 40 runs off his 4 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. He is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm fast-medium.

