Pradeep Maharathy was an Indian politician from the state of Odisha, who served as legislator and cabinet minister for the state of Odisha for several years during his career till his untimely death in 2020. Maharathy's interest in politics began during his college days at Government College, Puri, where he exhibited leadership potential by actively participating in student affairs of his alma mater. For the first time in 1985, he was elected as the MLA from Pipli Constituency, Odisha. He was then a member of Janata Party and was elected to the Legislature seven times.

He was affiliated with various political entities over the years, including Biju Janata Dal, Janata Dal, and Janta Party (the amalgamation of different parties that overthrew the Indira Gandhi Government in 1977 ) reflecting the fluidity of alliances in the Indian political landscape.

In 1990 he held the position of the President of CARD(Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development) bank Puri, and also became the President of the Central Cooperative Bank in the same year. Both banks were part of initiatives by Government ministries like NABARD and the RBI to help farmers in Odisha.

He was appointed as the minister of Drinking Water and Agriculture and Fisheries of Odisha in 2011 in the office of CM Naveen Patnaik. The position highlights the role he played in shaping agricultural policies with the objective of enhancing productivity and rural development.

He was awarded the Krishi Karman Award, which Maharathy himself collected from PM Modi on behalf of CM Patnaik in 2014. His interest in agricultural development was the center of his political agenda, having contributed heavily to the field for over 10 years.