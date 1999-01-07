  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. aaron hardie
images

Name: Aaron Hardie

Date of Birth: January 7, 1999, Australia

Aaron Hardie, is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents Western Australia in domestic cricket and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Aaron Hardie's cricketing career statistics reflect his all-round abilities across different formats. In ODIs, he has scored 31 runs and taken 3 wickets. In T20Is, he has scored 69 runs and taken 4 wickets. In First-Class cricket, he has scored 1699 runs at an average of 40.45 and taken 63 wickets. In List A matches, he has scored 235 runs and taken 18 wickets. In T20s, he has scored 1138 runs at an average of 27.09 and taken 31 wickets.

In January 2018, Aaron Hardie was selected for Australia's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup but had to withdraw due to injury. In November 2018, he represented the Cricket Australia XI team in a four-day match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. During the match, he claimed the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli, finishing with figures of 4/50 in the first innings and scoring 86 runs while batting. Hardie described the experience as "a bit surreal."

Hardie's journey in cricket began at a young age, playing for his local club, Wanneroo District Cricket Club, in Perth. He represented Western Australia at various age-group levels and was part of the Australia Under-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. In the tournament, Hardie played five matches, scoring 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and taking four wickets at an average of 34.75.

Hardie made his List A debut for Western Australia against South Australia on September 22, 2019, in the Marsh One-Day Cup. In the match, he scored 11 runs and took one wicket. His first-class debut came on October 10, 2019, against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, where he scored 17 runs and claimed two wickets.

In the 2019-20 season, Hardie played six first-class matches for Western Australia, scoring 194 runs at an average of 19.40 and taking 14 wickets at an average of 38.14. He also featured in five List A matches, scoring 107 runs at an average of 21.40 and claiming six wickets at an average of 33.83.

Hardie's breakthrough season came in 2020-21, where he showcased his all-round abilities in the Sheffield Shield. He played eight matches, scoring 483 runs at an average of 43.90, including two centuries and two fifties. His highest score of 174 came against South Australia in Adelaide. With the ball, Hardie took 17 wickets at an average of 31.41, with best figures of 4/33.

In the 2020-21 Marsh One-Day Cup, Hardie played five matches, scoring 128 runs at an average of 25.60 and taking four wickets at an average of 47.75. He also made his Big Bash League debut for Perth Scorchers on December 12, 2020, against Melbourne Stars, scoring 12 runs and taking one wicket.

He showcased his batting prowess with a century in a Toyota Futures League game against a formidable attack featuring Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood. Despite being overshadowed by fellow WA allrounder Cameron Green, Hardie made his mark with a career-best 174 not out in WA's Sheffield Shield victory in 2021-22. Selected for Australia A's tour of Sri Lanka in mid-2022, he performed well across formats, putting himself in contention for national selection.

Hardie continued his impressive form in the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield season, playing eight matches and scoring 538 runs at an average of 41.38, including one century and four fifties. He also claimed 18 wickets at an average of 33.72, with best figures of 4/58. In the Marsh One-Day Cup, he played seven matches, scoring 186 runs at an average of 26.57 and taking 11 wickets at an average of 27.00.

In the 2021-22 Big Bash League, Hardie played 15 matches for Perth Scorchers, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 152.00 and taking 10 wickets at an average of 27.40, helping his team win the title. His standout performance came in the final against Sydney Sixers, where he scored an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls and took 1/27 in four overs, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Hardie's performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the Australia A squad for their tour of Sri Lanka in June 2022. He played two unofficial Tests, scoring 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and taking four wickets at an average of 35.25.

In June 2022, Aaron Hardie secured a contract with Surrey to participate in the T20 Blast and County Championship in England.

In July 2022, Hardie was named in Australia's squad for their ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe on August 28, 2022, in Townsville, scoring 11 runs and taking 1/45 in eight overs. Hardie played all three matches in the series, scoring 33 runs and claiming two wickets.

In August 2023, Aaron Hardie received a call-up to the Australia squad for the T20I series against South Africa. He was also selected for the ODI series against South Africa. On 30 August 2023, Hardie made his T20I debut for Australia in the first match of the three-match series against South Africa. Subsequently, on 9 September 2023, he made his ODI debut for Australia in the second match of the five-match series against South Africa.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  2. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18