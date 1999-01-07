Aaron Hardie, is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents Western Australia in domestic cricket and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Aaron Hardie's cricketing career statistics reflect his all-round abilities across different formats. In ODIs, he has scored 31 runs and taken 3 wickets. In T20Is, he has scored 69 runs and taken 4 wickets. In First-Class cricket, he has scored 1699 runs at an average of 40.45 and taken 63 wickets. In List A matches, he has scored 235 runs and taken 18 wickets. In T20s, he has scored 1138 runs at an average of 27.09 and taken 31 wickets.

In January 2018, Aaron Hardie was selected for Australia's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup but had to withdraw due to injury. In November 2018, he represented the Cricket Australia XI team in a four-day match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. During the match, he claimed the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli, finishing with figures of 4/50 in the first innings and scoring 86 runs while batting. Hardie described the experience as "a bit surreal."

Hardie's journey in cricket began at a young age, playing for his local club, Wanneroo District Cricket Club, in Perth. He represented Western Australia at various age-group levels and was part of the Australia Under-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. In the tournament, Hardie played five matches, scoring 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and taking four wickets at an average of 34.75.

Hardie made his List A debut for Western Australia against South Australia on September 22, 2019, in the Marsh One-Day Cup. In the match, he scored 11 runs and took one wicket. His first-class debut came on October 10, 2019, against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, where he scored 17 runs and claimed two wickets.

In the 2019-20 season, Hardie played six first-class matches for Western Australia, scoring 194 runs at an average of 19.40 and taking 14 wickets at an average of 38.14. He also featured in five List A matches, scoring 107 runs at an average of 21.40 and claiming six wickets at an average of 33.83.

Hardie's breakthrough season came in 2020-21, where he showcased his all-round abilities in the Sheffield Shield. He played eight matches, scoring 483 runs at an average of 43.90, including two centuries and two fifties. His highest score of 174 came against South Australia in Adelaide. With the ball, Hardie took 17 wickets at an average of 31.41, with best figures of 4/33.

In the 2020-21 Marsh One-Day Cup, Hardie played five matches, scoring 128 runs at an average of 25.60 and taking four wickets at an average of 47.75. He also made his Big Bash League debut for Perth Scorchers on December 12, 2020, against Melbourne Stars, scoring 12 runs and taking one wicket.

He showcased his batting prowess with a century in a Toyota Futures League game against a formidable attack featuring Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood. Despite being overshadowed by fellow WA allrounder Cameron Green, Hardie made his mark with a career-best 174 not out in WA's Sheffield Shield victory in 2021-22. Selected for Australia A's tour of Sri Lanka in mid-2022, he performed well across formats, putting himself in contention for national selection.

Hardie continued his impressive form in the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield season, playing eight matches and scoring 538 runs at an average of 41.38, including one century and four fifties. He also claimed 18 wickets at an average of 33.72, with best figures of 4/58. In the Marsh One-Day Cup, he played seven matches, scoring 186 runs at an average of 26.57 and taking 11 wickets at an average of 27.00.

In the 2021-22 Big Bash League, Hardie played 15 matches for Perth Scorchers, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 152.00 and taking 10 wickets at an average of 27.40, helping his team win the title. His standout performance came in the final against Sydney Sixers, where he scored an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls and took 1/27 in four overs, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Hardie's performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot in the Australia A squad for their tour of Sri Lanka in June 2022. He played two unofficial Tests, scoring 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and taking four wickets at an average of 35.25.

In June 2022, Aaron Hardie secured a contract with Surrey to participate in the T20 Blast and County Championship in England.

In July 2022, Hardie was named in Australia's squad for their ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe on August 28, 2022, in Townsville, scoring 11 runs and taking 1/45 in eight overs. Hardie played all three matches in the series, scoring 33 runs and claiming two wickets.

In August 2023, Aaron Hardie received a call-up to the Australia squad for the T20I series against South Africa. He was also selected for the ODI series against South Africa. On 30 August 2023, Hardie made his T20I debut for Australia in the first match of the three-match series against South Africa. Subsequently, on 9 September 2023, he made his ODI debut for Australia in the second match of the five-match series against South Africa.