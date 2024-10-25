Cricket

Western Australia Vs Tasmania, One-Day Cup: WA Bowled Out For Second-Lowest Score In Tournament History

Defending champions Western Australia lost eight wickets for just one run coming from a wide before being bowled out for 53, marking the second-lowest team total in the history of Australia's domestic One-day Cup

Western-Australia-Tasmania-One-Day-Cup
Beau Webster (left) took career-best figures of 6/17. Photo: Screengrab
Western Australia have been bowled out for a paltry total of 53, the second-lowest team total in the Australian cup competition history, that included six ducks against Tasmania at the WACA on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Western Australia have some star-studded players in their line-up including the likes of Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, D'Arcy Short among others. However, the reigning champions were 52/2 in the 16th over before Tasmanian bowlers Beau Webster ad Billy Stanlake ripped through the batting order.

Six of the WA batters were out for a duck, that included the likes of Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson and Joel Paris, while wicketkeeper Inglis was dismissed for 1 run.

Webster finished with the career-best figures of 6/17 whereas Stanlake 3/12 as Tasmania won the game by seven wickets. Tasmania completed the game in 8.3 overs.

Western Australia's score of 53 is the lowest one-day cup total, overtaking their own score of 59 against Victoria in 1969.

Only once that a state team has been bundled out for a score lesser score in the tournament, with that being South Australia (51 all out) against Tasmania in Hobart in 2003.

