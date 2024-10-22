David Warner, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is ready to return to playing the longer format if Australia "desperately need someone". (More Cricket News)
Talking to Code Sports, the 37-year-old said that he was "more than happy" to again don the whites for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy where the Aussies welcome India for a five-Test series.
"I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation," Warner said. “Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play."
Warner's statements come in the context of Australia's search for an opening partner to Usman Khawaja after Steve Smith's return to the middle order from the top was confirmed. After Warner's retirement earlier this year, Smith was pushed into the opening slot with all-rounder Cameron Green taking up the No 4 position in the batting line-up.
Green is now out for around six months due to a back injury and the No 4 slot that the all-rounder took will go back to Smith, opening up a vacancy for an opener.
"I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish (but) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that,” the left-hander said.
Warner scored 8786 runs in his Test career in 112 matches at an average of almost 45 and a strike rate of 70. The left-handed opener was even better at home where his average was close to 58. Out of Warner's 26 Test tons, 20 came in Australia. He retired during the Australia vs Pakistan series with his last match taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2024.
The five-Test series between India and Australia begins November 22 in Perth.