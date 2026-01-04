Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: ENG Reach 211/3 As Rain Ends Day 1 Early

The first day of the Ashes 2025–26 fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was heavily affected by rain and bad light, limiting play to just 45 overs. England stumbled early to 57/3, losing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jacob Bethell, but Joe Root and Harry Brook rebuilt with a 154-run partnership, guiding the visitors to 211/3 at stumps. Only two sessions were possible, with the final session entirely washed out.

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1
England's Joe Root bats during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1
England's Harry Brook hits a six during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. () | Photo; AP/Mark Baker
ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 1
England's Joe Root, left, and teammate Harry Brook talk during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
AUS vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith gestures during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Australia vs England, 5th Test at Sydney
England's Joe Root bats during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
England vs Australia, 5th Test at Sydney
England's Harry Brook is congratulated by teammate Joe Root, left, after scoring 50 runs during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS
England's Joe Root gestures after scoring 50 runs during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG
England's Jacob Bethell reacts while batting during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 1
England's Ben Duckett bats during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 5th Test Day 1
England's Zak Crawley bats during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
