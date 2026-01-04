Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: ENG Reach 211/3 As Rain Ends Day 1 Early
The first day of the Ashes 2025–26 fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was heavily affected by rain and bad light, limiting play to just 45 overs. England stumbled early to 57/3, losing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jacob Bethell, but Joe Root and Harry Brook rebuilt with a 154-run partnership, guiding the visitors to 211/3 at stumps. Only two sessions were possible, with the final session entirely washed out.
