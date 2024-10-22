Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Here To Make Amends, Says Skipper Pat Cummins Ahead Of Blockbuster Series

India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia

Pat-Cummins-Border-Gavaskar-Trophy-Cricket
Pat Cummins will be leading Australia in the BGT series. Photo: File
info_icon

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is determined to "make amends" against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, as he aims to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.  (More Cricket News)

The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.

"We've had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it," the 31-year-old said in Star Sports' Press Room.

"We haven't had a lot of luck against India over the last few Test series, but we always pride ourselves on playing well here in Australia."

India had won the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia 2-1 in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant's second innings heroics of unbeaten 89 in the final Test saw India chase down 328 to seal a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.

It came after enduring a humiliating collapse in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were shot out for 36 -- their lowest-ever Test score.

"The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we've gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia," Cummins said.

"I think that's from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don't win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely.

"The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we're here to make amends," he added.

Cummins identified Rishabh Pant as India's "X-factor," but stressed that his team is focused on rectifying the setbacks from four consecutive series defeats to India.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Starc Lauds Gambhir's Mentality Ahead Of Blockbuster India Test Series

BY PTI

"Rishabh had a great series here in Australia last time. He’s always a bit of that X-factor in the middle order," he said.

"You never quite know what you're going to get, which is exciting, even as the opposition. And he's always got something to say behind the stumps -- he’s very funny, makes me laugh."

Asked how the Australian bowling lineup rates talented youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cummins said: "I’ve played a little bit against Shubman. Haven't seen a lot of Jaiswal, just a bit in the IPL.

"But they both look like young guys who've scored a fair few runs in different formats. We'll get down here and have a good look at them. But yeah, we're still a little while away from the series, so I can't say I’ve been planning too closely for them yet."

Cummins also rued about missing key all-rounder Cameron Green who has been ruled out for six months after choosing to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his lower back.

"He’s a big loss for us. Not only for his batting, but he’s probably the best gully fielder I’ve ever seen, and a great bowler we need as well, so we’re really going to miss him," he said.

Australia will face Pakistan in a white-ball series before the much-anticipated Test series against India. It will be the first Test series between India and Australia comprising five matches since 1992.

