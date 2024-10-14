In a massive blow for Australia, Cameron Green is set to miss the home summer, including the Border-Gavaskar series, after the all-rounder opted to go for surgery to solve his back issues. His participation in next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) also looks doubtful. (More Cricket News)
The 25-year-old complained of trouble in his lower back during last month's Australia's tour to England. As per reports, the Western Australian was diagnosed with a lower back stress fracture, fifth in his career. A statement from Cricket Australia revealed that Green had a "unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury".
Green had an option to carry on with rehab or go for surgery. The lanky all-rounder could have returned to action during the Border-Gavaskar series, potentially as a batter only, had he decided to not go for surgery. However, after lengthy consultations, Green has chosen to go for surgery which will also reduce the chances of recurrence of the injury.
Other Australian quicks like James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis have also gone through this surgery. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and tall Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson too have taken help of this surgery.
Green is expected to be out for almost six months which means he will miss the five-match Test series against India at home. The marquee Border-Gavaskar series begins November 22 at Green's home city of Perth. The all-rounder will also not be available for Champions Trophy 2025 which is expected to be held in February-March next year. Green will also not be available for Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka in February next year.
The all-rounder's participation in next year's IPL, WTC Final (If Australia qualify) could also be in doubt. Even when Green returns, whether he will come back as a batter only or will bowl too remains to be seen.
Green is an important member of Australian Test squad having taken the No 4 position after Steve Smith was moved to open the innings. The all-rounder has so far taken 35 wickets in 28 Tests alongside 1377 runs with two centuries.