Kane Richardson is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batsman who represents Australia in international cricket. Richardson has played 25 ODIs for Australia, taking 39 wickets with a best bowling figure of 5/68. In T20Is, he has featured in 20 matches, claiming 24 wickets with a best bowling performance of 3/26. In first-class cricket, Richardson has played 53 matches, taking 165 wickets with a best bowling figure of 7/47. In List A cricket, he has participated in 97 matches, claiming 137 wickets with a best bowling performance of 5/68. In T20s, he has played 143 matches, taking 191 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/19.

In 2009 Richardson made his debut for South Australia in a Ford Ranger Cup match against Queensland on February 25.

In 2010 he made his first-class debut for South Australia against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield on March 10. Richardson also represented Australia in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where the team finished sixth.

In the 2010–11 Big Bash, Richardson played a pivotal role in South Australia's triumph notably securing three crucial wickets against New South Wales in the tournament's final. His exceptional performance extended beyond T20 cricket, as demonstrated by his noteworthy bowling display against Queensland in the Ryobi Cup, earning him the man-of-the-match accolade. Subsequently, he made his first-class debut for South Australia in the following Sheffield Shield fixture, showcasing his talent by claiming a wicket in each of his initial three overs. By the season's end, his stellar contributions led to his promotion from a rookie contract to a full contract with South Australia. Furthermore, with the transition from the Big Bash to the Big Bash League, Richardson remained in Adelaide, representing the newly formed Adelaide Strikers.

In 2011 Richardson was signed by the Pune Warriors India for the 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2012–13, Richardson excelled in the Ryobi Cup, securing 21 wickets in five matches. His standout performances earned him an international debut, replacing an injured player in a One Day International against Sri Lanka. Despite a first-ball duck, his bowling showed promise until he was cautioned for pitch infringement. He adapted his follow-through and maintained impressive form in domestic cricket, including a five-wicket haul against Victoria and six wickets against New South Wales.

In 2014, Richardson showcased his talent while representing Australia A in a series of matches in Darwin, where he excelled with 13 wickets at an impressive average of 11.30. His remarkable performance earned him a recall to Australia's ODI team for the 2014 Zimbabwe Tri-Series. Subsequently, he caught the attention of Australian selectors and was included in both the ODI and T20I squads for Australia's matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Richardson made his Twenty20 International debut for Australia during the series against Pakistan in October 2014. Despite his successes in 2014, Richardson faced challenges in securing a permanent place in the national side and was omitted from the Australia A squad in 2015.

In 2014, Richardson was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction for INR 1 crore.

In 2016 he was named in Australia's ODI squad for the series against India. Richardson played a crucial role in the first ODI in Perth, taking 3/21 in 10 overs, helping Australia defend a low total of 149. Richardson was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against India in Australia, with 8 wickets in 3 matches.

Richardson made his comeback from a back injury in first-class cricket for Australia A during the 2016 winter in northern Queensland. However, he encountered further setbacks due to injuries in the 2016–17 season. A hamstring injury disrupted his Matador Cup campaign, while another back injury sidelined him for most of BBL|06. Despite these challenges, Richardson delivered the most consistent Sheffield Shield season of his career, featuring in eight matches for the Redbacks.

Richardson was bought by the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL)in 2018. He played a vital role in the Renegades' maiden BBL title win, taking 2/30 in the final against the Melbourne Stars.

In 2019 he was selected in Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. However, Richardson was later ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury and was replaced by Jhye Richardson. He was part of the Melbourne Renegades team that won their first BBL title in the 2018-19 season.

In 2020, Richardson was named in the Australia ODI and T20I squads for their tour of England. He played in all three T20Is, taking 3 wickets.

In the same year, he also earned a spot in Australia's ODI squad for their series against New Zealand. He missed the first match due to reporting symptoms of COVID-19, although subsequent tests came back negative, allowing him to re-join the squad.

In April 2020, Cricket Australia honored Richardson with a central contract for the 2020–21 season. On 16 July 2020, he was named in a 26-man preliminary squad for potential training ahead of a tour to England amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures, including Richardson in the touring party. In August 2021, Richardson was selected for Australia's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction of 2021 for INR 4 crore (approximately USD 550,000). Richardson played a key role in Australia's T20I series win against New Zealand, taking 3/19 in the second match. Richardson was also a member of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Richardson was part of the Australian team that won the T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2022. He played in all five matches, taking 6 wickets. In May 2022, Richardson joined the Queensland cricket team and left the South Australia cricket team.

Throughout his career, Richardson has faced several injury setbacks. In 2014, he suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for several months. In 2019, a shoulder injury ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup. Despite these challenges, Richardson has consistently worked on his fitness and made strong comebacks to international and domestic cricket.