  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. kane richardson
images

Name: Kane William Richardson

Born: February 12, 1991, in Eudunda, South Australia
Spouse: Nyki Kitching

Kane Richardson is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batsman who represents Australia in international cricket. Richardson has played 25 ODIs for Australia, taking 39 wickets with a best bowling figure of 5/68. In T20Is, he has featured in 20 matches, claiming 24 wickets with a best bowling performance of 3/26. In first-class cricket, Richardson has played 53 matches, taking 165 wickets with a best bowling figure of 7/47. In List A cricket, he has participated in 97 matches, claiming 137 wickets with a best bowling performance of 5/68. In T20s, he has played 143 matches, taking 191 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/19.

In 2009 Richardson made his debut for South Australia in a Ford Ranger Cup match against Queensland on February 25.

In 2010 he made his first-class debut for South Australia against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield on March 10. Richardson also represented Australia in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where the team finished sixth.

In the 2010–11 Big Bash, Richardson played a pivotal role in South Australia's triumph notably securing three crucial wickets against New South Wales in the tournament's final. His exceptional performance extended beyond T20 cricket, as demonstrated by his noteworthy bowling display against Queensland in the Ryobi Cup, earning him the man-of-the-match accolade. Subsequently, he made his first-class debut for South Australia in the following Sheffield Shield fixture, showcasing his talent by claiming a wicket in each of his initial three overs. By the season's end, his stellar contributions led to his promotion from a rookie contract to a full contract with South Australia. Furthermore, with the transition from the Big Bash to the Big Bash League, Richardson remained in Adelaide, representing the newly formed Adelaide Strikers.

In 2011 Richardson was signed by the Pune Warriors India for the 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2012–13, Richardson excelled in the Ryobi Cup, securing 21 wickets in five matches. His standout performances earned him an international debut, replacing an injured player in a One Day International against Sri Lanka. Despite a first-ball duck, his bowling showed promise until he was cautioned for pitch infringement. He adapted his follow-through and maintained impressive form in domestic cricket, including a five-wicket haul against Victoria and six wickets against New South Wales.

In 2014, Richardson showcased his talent while representing Australia A in a series of matches in Darwin, where he excelled with 13 wickets at an impressive average of 11.30. His remarkable performance earned him a recall to Australia's ODI team for the 2014 Zimbabwe Tri-Series. Subsequently, he caught the attention of Australian selectors and was included in both the ODI and T20I squads for Australia's matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Richardson made his Twenty20 International debut for Australia during the series against Pakistan in October 2014. Despite his successes in 2014, Richardson faced challenges in securing a permanent place in the national side and was omitted from the Australia A squad in 2015.

In 2014, Richardson was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction for INR 1 crore.

In 2016 he was named in Australia's ODI squad for the series against India. Richardson played a crucial role in the first ODI in Perth, taking 3/21 in 10 overs, helping Australia defend a low total of 149. Richardson was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against India in Australia, with 8 wickets in 3 matches.

Richardson made his comeback from a back injury in first-class cricket for Australia A during the 2016 winter in northern Queensland. However, he encountered further setbacks due to injuries in the 2016–17 season. A hamstring injury disrupted his Matador Cup campaign, while another back injury sidelined him for most of BBL|06. Despite these challenges, Richardson delivered the most consistent Sheffield Shield season of his career, featuring in eight matches for the Redbacks.

Richardson was bought by the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL)in 2018. He played a vital role in the Renegades' maiden BBL title win, taking 2/30 in the final against the Melbourne Stars.

In 2019 he was selected in Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. However, Richardson was later ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury and was replaced by Jhye Richardson. He was part of the Melbourne Renegades team that won their first BBL title in the 2018-19 season.

In 2020, Richardson was named in the Australia ODI and T20I squads for their tour of England. He played in all three T20Is, taking 3 wickets.

In the same year, he also earned a spot in Australia's ODI squad for their series against New Zealand. He missed the first match due to reporting symptoms of COVID-19, although subsequent tests came back negative, allowing him to re-join the squad.

In April 2020, Cricket Australia honored Richardson with a central contract for the 2020–21 season. On 16 July 2020, he was named in a 26-man preliminary squad for potential training ahead of a tour to England amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures, including Richardson in the touring party. In August 2021, Richardson was selected for Australia's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction of 2021 for INR 4 crore (approximately USD 550,000). Richardson played a key role in Australia's T20I series win against New Zealand, taking 3/19 in the second match. Richardson was also a member of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Richardson was part of the Australian team that won the T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2022. He played in all five matches, taking 6 wickets. In May 2022, Richardson joined the Queensland cricket team and left the South Australia cricket team.

Throughout his career, Richardson has faced several injury setbacks. In 2014, he suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for several months. In 2019, a shoulder injury ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup. Despite these challenges, Richardson has consistently worked on his fitness and made strong comebacks to international and domestic cricket.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18