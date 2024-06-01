Anmol Kharb is an Indian badminton player who has been active since 2023. She plays with a right-handed grip and is coached by Kusumm Singh. Kharb's career record stands at 20 wins and 7 losses. Her highest ranking was 255, which she achieved on April 9, 2024, and she currently maintains that ranking.

Initially Anmol played at Dayanand Public School in Faridabad, Anmol later relocated to Noida to join the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy under the guidance of coach Kusumm Singh, a former national-level peer of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa.

Anmol's rise in badminton began to gain attention in 2019 when, at just 12 years old, she clinched the U-17 All India Ranking title in Hyderabad, marking her first national-level triumph. Her talent was further showcased as she reached the semi-finals of the Senior All India Ranking tournament in Visakhapatnam the same year. This success earned her recognition from the government of India's Khelo India scheme, offering support to promising athletes.

In 2020, Anmol continued her ascent by securing both the singles and doubles titles in the under-17 national championships, where she partnered with Vennala K.

Her achievements extended beyond national borders, as she performed well in international age-group competitions, including reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Championships in 2022. Anmol's consistent success propelled her to become the top-ranked player in India in both the under-17 and under-19 age categories.

Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she became the U-15 champion, coinciding with her growth spurt. This prompted her to take her training more seriously, including a shift to a new training center in Noida under coach Kusum Singh, a contemporary of Saina Nehwal. Anmol's mother, Rajbala, accompanies her on the three-hour daily commute from Faridabad to Noida. In addition to badminton training,

However, it was in 2023 that Anmol truly made her mark. At the senior nationals in Guwahati, she displayed her prowess by defeating Tanvi Khanna to claim her first senior national title at the age of 16. In the semi-finals, she further showcased her talent by defeating her senior compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, a regular contender on the BWF World Tour.

Representing India in women's badminton, Kharb was part of the team that secured a gold medal at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships held in Selangor. She also participated in the Uber Cup, where the Indian team reached the quarter-finals.

In individual competitions at the junior level, Kharb competed in the 2023 Asia Junior Championships, where she reached the third round.

Kharb's achievements have been recognized through various awards and honors. In 2024, she received the Nakshatra Sanmanam award at the WITT Global Summit, where she was honored alongside notable personalities from the entertainment industry.

In the group stage clash against China, Anmol faced world No. 149 Wu Luo Yu in the deciding tie. Despite being the underdog, she triumphed in a thrilling encounter, winning 22-20, 14-21, 21-18. This victory set the tone for India's campaign.

In the semi-finals against Japan, Anmol faced world No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira in another decisive match. Once again, she rose to the occasion, securing a convincing 21-14, 21-18 win, propelling India to their maiden final appearance.

In the final against Thailand, with the scores tied at 2-2, Anmol faced world No. 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong. Under immense pressure, she delivered a dominant performance, winning 21-14, 21-9 in just 43 minutes, clinching India's historic gold.