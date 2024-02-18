The week that went by witnessed a potpourri of high-profile action across sporting arenas. But looked at from an Indian perspective, it indubitably belonged to the women in top-flight racket sports - the paddlers and shuttlers, in particular. (More Sports News)

First, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula did the unthinkable at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, beating the World number 1 Sun Yingsha and number 2 Wang Yidi in their respective singles matches of the India vs China tie. Later, the women's badminton team produced a performance of a lifetime to lift the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia.