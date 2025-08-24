Lille Vs Monaco Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture On TV & Online

Here is all you need to know about Ligue 1 2025-26 clash between LOSC Lille and Monaco: previous results, match preview, and, broadcast details

Lille are closing on a place in the Champions League
Lille players celebrate a goal in Ligue 1.
  • LOSC Lille host AS Monaco on matchday 2 of French Ligue 1 2025-26

  • Monaco lead Lille 21-16 in 54 meetings; Lille won last clash 2-1 at home

  • Last season, Monaco finished 3rd (61 pts) and Lille 5th (60 pts)

LOSC Lille take on AS Monaco on matchday 2 of the French Ligue 1 2025-26 season at Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, early Monday morning (August 25, 2025), India time. Here's all you need to know about the Lille vs Monaco football match.

Adi Hutter's Monaco started the new season with a 3-1 win against Le Havre, at home, thanks to strikes from Eric Dier, Maghnes Akliouche and a Gautier Lloris own goal. Le Rocher finished third last season with 61 points.

The Mastiffs, meanwhile, were frustrated by Brest in a high-scoring 3-3 draw on the road. Olivier Giroud, their marquee signing this summer, opened he scoring, but Bruno Genesio's men gave up a 2-0 and 3-1 lead to share the spoils. They finished fifth last term with 60 points.

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head record

In their previous 54 meetings in all competitions, Monaco enjoyed a 21-16 head-to-head lead over Lille. But Lille were victorious in their last clash, 2-1 at home, in Ligue 1. They settled for a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture.

Lille vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Lille vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2025-26 match be played?

The Lille vs Monaco, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the Lille vs Monaco, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Lille vs Monaco, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Fans in France can watch it on DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.

