AS Monaco 0-0 PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Parisians Eye Fourth Consecutive French League Win

AS Monaco Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain enter the match on the back of a 5-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Catch all the action from the 2025-26, matchday 14 fixture in the French league

AS Monaco Vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Score French Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 14 updates
AS Monaco Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain enter the match on the back of a 5-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the Ligue 1 2025-26, matchday 14 clash between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, France on Saturday (November 29, 2025). The Parisians are eyeing a fourth straight top-flight victory, while the visitors are seeking to avoid a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 defeat. PSG enter the match on the back of a 5-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, while Monaco were held to a 2-2 draw by Pafos. Track the live football scores and updates from the French league match.
LIVE UPDATES

AS Monaco Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at the Stade Louis II. Monaco garner an early chance as Lamine Camara crosses and Mohammed Salisu shoots on target, but PSG goalie Lucas Chevalier denies him in the fourth minute. 

AS Monaco Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Streaming Info

The match will not be telecast or live streamed in India. In France, fans can catch the fixture live on DAZN France, Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.

AS Monaco Vs PSG Live Score, Ligue 1: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are back with another football blog and this time it's some French league action, featuring the powerhouses that are Paris Saint-Germain visiting Monaco. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

