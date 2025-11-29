Monaco Vs PSG Preview, Ligue 1: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

PSG travel to Monaco protecting a two-point lead over Marseille at the Ligue 1 summit
Luis Enrique expects a fierce contest, praising Monaco’s quality and warning of a European-level challenge
Monaco sit eighth after three straight defeats and are already 10 points off top spot
Luis Enrique is expecting a "Champions League-level match" when Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action against Monaco.
PSG, who are two points clear of second-place Marseille, will look to preserve their status at the summit of the French top flight when they travel to Stade Louis II on Saturday.
Monaco are already 10 points off the pace, with a run of three straight defeats seeing them slip to eighth place in the table.
Nevertheless, Luis Enrique is aware of the problems they can pose to his side.
"Monaco possess a lot of individual quality," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "They play very well, and I like their style of play.
"They're a team that is similar to ours. I don't remember any easy match among those we've played in Monaco. It will be a Champions League-level match."
Vitinha played a starring role with a hat-trick, leading Spurs boss Thomas Frank to label him the best midfielder in the world and make him favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, having finished third behind Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal for this year's award.
Luis Enrique concurred with Frank's observation, underlining the Portugal international's status among the game's elite.
"It's very good for me to have a player with his ability," the PSG boss added. "He loves playing football, he loves playing every day.
"We've managed the way he plays in order to adjust certain things. Vitinha is among the best in the world, without a doubt. I think that, as a coaching staff, we've been able to optimise his role within the way the team plays."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Monaco – Folarin Balogun
The hosts will have their joint-leading scorer available after suspension, following his red card against Lens.
Balogun has scored six times for Monaco in all competitions this term (level with Ansu Fati), while finding the net in each of his last three appearances.
Paris Saint-Germain – Ousmane Dembele
Dembele enjoys playing against Monaco. Indeed, he has scored seven goals against them in all competitions, finding the net in his last three such appearances.
That is his joint-highest tally against a single opponent in his senior career, also netting seven times against Brest.
MATCH PREDICTION
PSG have scored at least three goals in eight Ligue 1 away games in 2025, only Bayern Munich have done so more often in the big five European leagues (nine).
Luis Enrique's side are also unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 meetings with Monaco (W3 D1), after losing four of the previous six encounters.
Monaco come into this game off the back of successive 4-1 defeats by Lens and Rennes, and are aiming to avoid suffering three straight Ligue 1 matches by a three-goal margin for the first time.
The Red and Whites are on a three-game losing streak, having also been beaten 1-0 by Paris FC, last suffering four successive league defeats in September-October 2018.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Monaco – 21.3%
Draw – 22.1%
Paris Saint-Germain – 56.6%