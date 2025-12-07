Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Rennes, Ligue 1: European Champions Bounce Back In Style With Thumping Win

PSG are embroiled in a congested title race domestically this season, but they capitalised on Marseille's loss to Lille on Friday to move four points clear in second place with a rampant display at the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain ran riot against Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from last week's defeat to Monaco by thrashing Rennes 5-0 to keep within touching distance of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

The European champions are embroiled in a congested title race domestically this season, but they capitalised on Marseille's loss to Lille on Friday to move four points clear in second place with a rampant display at the Parc des Princes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice, with the winger opening the scoring in the 28th minute, finishing at the end of a brilliant run, before doubling his tally with a venomous finish midway through the second half.

Kvaratskhelia's second goal put PSG 3-0 up, with Senny Mayulu having made it 2-0 in the 39th minute.

Substitutes Ibrahim Mbaye and Goncalo Ramos then fired in from outside the box to round off an emphatic victory.

With Lens beating Nantes 2-1, PSG trail by one point at the summit. This is the smallest gap between the top two in Ligue 1 after 15 games played since the 2020-21 season.

Data Debrief: Kvaratskhelia marks his half-century in style

Kvaratskhelia scored his 12th and 13th goals for PSG in what was his 50th appearance for the club in all competitions.

The winger has been involved in nine goals in his last 10 games (four goals, five assists), after having a hand in just one goal in the previous 12.

Kvaratskhelia finished with a team-leading four shots, accounting for 20% of PSG's 20 efforts in total, getting three of those on target. The Georgia international also created three chances while completing five of his six dribbles.

Luis Enrique's team had shots worth 2.01 expected goals (xG), and they have now scored in their last 40 home games in Ligue 1 (104 goals), which is their longest such run in the top-flight.

