Lionel Messi Benched: Debate Around Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami Rotation - What We Know

Latest Lionel Messi Update Amid Inter Miami Rotation: Javier Mascherano, Herons' coach, benched his Argentine compatriot, insisting the team must adapt, stating: 'We need the whole squad'

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi Update Javier Mascherano Tactics For Inter Miami
Lionel Messi also did not feature in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarter-final win. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Javier Mascherano rotated Inter Miami's squad, benching Lionel Messi

  • Inter Miami drew 1-1 with DC United on August 24, 2025, in their latest MLS outing

  • Mascherano emphasised the need for squad depth amid fixture congestion

  • Rodrigo De Paul assisted Baltasar Rodriguez's equaliser. Both started from the bench

  • Messi's injury status remains uncertain ahead of the Leagues Cup semi-final

Inter Miami drew 1-1 with DC United in their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 outing on August 24, 2025, as coach Javier Mascherano made a bold decision to rotate the squad.

Squad rotation has become more common in Major League Soccer since the league expanded its schedule in 2023, with clubs now playing up to 50 matches per season, including playoffs and cup competitions.

The Herons started without their star players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Mascherano Statement: 'It Was The Right One'

Mascherano, former FC Barcelona player and now Inter Miami manager, explained that the team is more than a handful of players and that everyone must learn to play without the stars.

He stated, "We've played 41 games and we wanted to give other players a chance. We need the whole squad; it was a clear decision for us, and at the end of the game I think it was the right one."

Inter Miami, under Mascherano, have used 28 different players in league matches this year, the highest in the club’s history. Data from the MLS Players Association shows that teams with deeper rotations have reduced player injury rates by 17 per cent since 2024.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Tigres UANL, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Leagues Cup 2025: Inter Miami Head Coach Javier Mascherano Uses Phone Call To Coach After Being Sent Off – WATCH

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Substitutions Shift Momentum, De Paul Assists Equaliser

It's worth noting that coaches cite fixture congestion and international call-ups as key reasons for spreading minutes across the squad.

The match saw a turning point when Mascherano brought on key players in the second half. Rodrigo De Paul, who entered in the 56th minute, provided the assist for Baltasar Rodriguez’s goal, which secured the draw for Inter Miami. Rodriguez was also a sub, interestingly.

Mascherano reflected in the post-match press conference, "The feeling is that if we had played with the same intensity from the beginning, we could have won the game."

Lionel Messi Injury Update And Leagues Cup Status

There was already awareness that Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s Argentine talisman, would not be available due to injury. Messi had come on as a substitute in the Herons’ 3-1 win against LA Galaxy on August 16, 2025, but did not feature in the Leagues Cup quarter-final win.

"We talked to Leo, we based it on how he feels, and we preferred not to take any chances, not to go back on his recovery and play it safe by not having him in the game," said one of Mascherano’s assistants.

Messi has scored 25 goals and assisted 11 times in 32 Inter Miami matches across all competitions this season. There is no news yet on whether he will return for the Leagues Cup semi-final against Orlando City on August 27, 2025.

Lionel Messi’s recent injury concerns began on August 2, 2025, when he exited Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa in the 11th minute due to right hamstring discomfort. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed a minor muscle injury, leading to his absence from the quarter-final against Tigres UANL on August 20.

Despite returning as a substitute in the 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy on August 16, Messi’s participation in upcoming fixtures remains uncertain, with the club adopting a cautious approach to his recovery.

Inter Miami face Orlando City early Thursday (August 28, 205) morning India time for a place in the final of the Leagues Cup. In the second semi-final, LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders, in another all-MLS clash. Follow both matches live on OutlookIndia.

Published At:
Cricket News

