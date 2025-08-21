Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Luis Suarez Fires Herons Ahead With Early Penalty Goal

Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) with teammate Sergio Busquets after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale. AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final clash between Inter Miami CF and Tigres UANL, to be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 21, 2025, Thursday. The Herons will eyeing a spot in the semis against their Mexican opponents. As per reports, talisman Lionel Messi is an injury doubt for Inter Miami. Catch LIVE score and updates of the quarter-final clash between Inter Miami & Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025, which will be played in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 21 (India time)

21 Aug 2025, 06:52:51 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Second Half Underway We’re into the second half, and the intensity hasn’t dropped one bit. Sergio Busquets picks up a foul early on, giving Tigres a free kick as both teams look to assert control in these crucial opening minutes after the break.

21 Aug 2025, 06:33:07 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Half Time - MIA 1-0 TIG The first half comes to a close with Inter Miami CF leading 1-0 thanks to Luis Suarez’s penalty. The Herons have held firm without Lionel Messi, absorbing Tigres’ pressure while creating a few chances of their own. A tense, tightly contested opening 45 minutes at Chase Stadium.

21 Aug 2025, 06:27:39 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 45' MIA 1-0 TIG The fourth official signals 4 minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Play is briefly delayed due to an injury to Jordi Alba, giving both teams a moment to regroup before the final push of the half.

21 Aug 2025, 06:22:08 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 40' MIA 1-0 TIG Close call for Tigres. Rodrigo De Paul unleashes a left-footed shot from outside the box, set up by Luis Suarez, but the keeper reacts brilliantly to keep it out at the center of the goal. Herons nearly double their lead, showing they can be dangerous from distance as well.

21 Aug 2025, 06:18:54 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 38' MIA 1-0 TIG Luis Suarez wins a free kick in the Herons’ defensive half, helping Inter Miami maintain composure as Tigres push forward. The early goal has given Miami a boost, but they’re still under pressure to keep Tigres at bay.

21 Aug 2025, 06:06:53 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 26’ MIA 1-0 TIG Gonzalo Lujan wins a free kick in the Herons’ defensive half, giving Inter Miami a chance to reset and control the tempo after their early goal.

21 Aug 2025, 06:05:11 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 23’ GOALLL - MIA 1-0 TIG Luis Suarez steps up and does not miss! The Uruguayan striker calmly converts the penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. The Herons take the lead, and the stadium erupts, proving they can find moments of magic even without Lionel Messi on the pitch.

21 Aug 2025, 05:58:12 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 15’ MIA 0-0 TIG Close call for the Herons. Angel Correa tries his luck with a left-footed shot from outside the box, assisted by Juan Brunetta, but it sails high over the bar. Tigres showing early intent, but Miami manage to escape unscathed.

21 Aug 2025, 05:54:30 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 13' MIA 0-0 TIG The game is already getting physical. Inter Miami earn a corner after Juan Purata is forced to concede, giving the Herons an attacking opportunity. Moments later, Rodrigo De Paul picks up a foul, and Fernando Gorriaran wins a free kick in Tigres’ defensive half. Early signs of a tightly contested quarterfinal here at Chase Stadium.

21 Aug 2025, 05:48:22 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 4’ – Yellow Card To Telasco Segovia And we have our first booking of the game! Telasco Segovia goes into the referee’s book for a reckless foul, giving Tigres an early talking point. Just four minutes in, and the Herons are already feeling the pressure, playing without Lionel Messi is showing as tempers flare.

21 Aug 2025, 05:44:38 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: 2’ Early action is heating up! Jesús Garza wins a free kick for Tigres in Inter Miami’s half, but it comes after a foul by Ian Fray. Almost immediately, the Herons strike back as Jordi Alba earns a free kick in their own defensive half. Both teams are trying to assert themselves early in this quarterfinal clash.

21 Aug 2025, 05:42:29 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Kick Off And we’re finally underway at Chase Stadium, after a 10-minute delay. The first half kicks off as both sides burst into action. Lineups are confirmed, players have warmed up, and the Herons are taking the field without Lionel Messi. Can Inter Miami survive without their superstar, or will Tigres try to exploit his absence right from the start?

21 Aug 2025, 05:18:04 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final Live Score: No Messi Magic Today First blow for Inter Miami in this crucial quarterfinal, Lionel Messi’s name is missing from the starting XIs. The Argentine forward had been battling a mild muscle injury picked up in the group stage against Necaxa, which already kept him out of the clashes with Pumas and Orlando City. He returned two weeks later in style with a goal and an assist against LA Galaxy, raising hopes he’d be fit for tonight. But those hopes are dashed, and Miami must take on Tigres without their talisman.

21 Aug 2025, 05:10:26 am IST Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final Live Score: Starting XIs Los 1️⃣1️⃣ de hoy 💪 pic.twitter.com/itoOdlxVl1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2025 Equipo titular listo para disputar el boleto a la Semifinal de la @LeaguesCup.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/LRWqLaLZxQ — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) August 20, 2025