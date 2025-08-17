Inter Miami 3-1 LA Galaxy, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores, Assists In Dominant Herons Win

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi returned from injury to score and assist in Inter Miami’s 4-1 win on 17 August 2025

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy, MLS 2025 Lionel Messi AP Photo
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Summary
  • Inter Miami secured a 3-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2025

  • Lionel Messi returned from a hamstring injury, coming on in the second half

  • Messi scored in the 84th minute and later assisted Luis Suarez to seal Inter Miami’s win

Lionel Messi wouldn’t be denied for long.

The Argentine superstar had missed numerous scoring chances in his return from injury Saturday night against the LA Galaxy, but in the match’s waning minutes, Messi scored the go-ahead goal, then assisted on another to help lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory.

Messi did not start the match, instead coming on at the beginning of the second half after being sidelined two games with a right hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Aug. 2.

Messi slipped through defenders with his trademark dribbling before burying a left-footed shot from distance that made it 2-1 in the 84th minute. He then set up Luis Suárez with a back heel assist to give Miami a two-goal cushion.

It was the 19th goal of the season for Messi, who leads MLS, and a needed win for Inter Miami, which moved up to fourth place after slipping to sixth in the East following a 4-1 rout at Orlando last week.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said the team will check in with Messi on Sunday to see how he felt after the game, in regard to the hamstring injury as well as fatigue. There were times during the match that Messi appeared to stretch out his right leg.

