Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky