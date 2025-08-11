Yannick Bright equalises three minutes after Luis Muriel's second-minute goal
Muriel scores again in the 50th, and Martin Ojeda, Marco Pasalic join party
Inter Miami now in sixth place but hold three matches in hand against top four teams
Luis Muriel netted a goal in both halves and Martin Ojeda contributed both a goal and an assist, propelling Orlando City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Monday (August 11, 2025). Muriel opened the scoring in the second minute, giving Orlando City an early lead.
However, that advantage was short-lived as Yannick Bright equalised just three minutes later with an unassisted goal — his first career goal in his 40th appearance for Inter Miami. Ojeda's assist on Muriel's opening goal marked his 13th of the season and extended his club-record streak of consecutive matches with a goal contribution to 14.
This remarkable consistency has made Ojeda a standout performer, and highlights his critical role in Orlando City's attacking success this season.
Second-Half Surge Secures Orlando City's Win
Orlando City regained the lead five minutes into the second half when Luis Muriel scored his unassisted eighth goal of the season, giving them a 2-1 lead. The momentum continued as Martin Ojeda found the net for the 14th time this season in the 58th minute, extending Orlando City's advantage to 3-1.
Marco Pasalic added to the tally with an unassisted goal in the 88th minute, marking his 10th goal in his debut season in MLS. Orlando City's offensive firepower proved too much for Inter Miami to handle throughout the match.
The second-half goals not only regained momentum but also solidified Orlando City's position in the Eastern Conference playoff race while showcasing their depth in attack.
Messi’s Absence, Goalkeeper Performances Impact Match
Pedro Gallese made four saves in goal for Orlando City, helping secure the win. On the other side, Oscar Ustari was kept busy, turning away eight shots for Inter Miami.
Notably absent from the match was Inter Miami superstar Messi, who is tied with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the league lead with 18 goals. Messi missed the game due to a right leg injury sustained on August 3 during a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. Despite playing only 18 of his club's 23 matches, Messi has scored 18 goals this season.
Messi’s absence due to injury and the strong performances from both goalkeepers were pivotal to the match outcome and have playoff implications for both teams.
Orlando City's victory moves them into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Head coach Oscar Pareja is now just one win away from reaching 100 victories across all competitions. Inter Miami currently sit in sixth place but hold three matches in hand against the top four teams, and two in hand against fifth-place Columbus Crew.
Looking ahead, Inter Miami will host the Los Angeles Galaxy over the weekend, while Orlando City will welcome Sporting Kansas City.
(With AP inputs)