Orlando City 4-1 Inter Miami, Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi-Less Herons Suffer Big Loss

Lionel Messi missed the Major League Soccer clash due to a right leg injury sustained during a Leagues Cup game against Necaxa. Despite playing only 18 of Inter Miami's 23 matches, Messi has scored 18 goals this season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Orlando City Vs Inter Miami Match Report, Major League Soccer 2025
Inter Miami players surround the referee while arguing about a corner kick against Orlando City during their Major League Soccer match in Orlando. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yannick Bright equalises three minutes after Luis Muriel's second-minute goal

  • Muriel scores again in the 50th, and Martin Ojeda, Marco Pasalic join party

  • Inter Miami now in sixth place but hold three matches in hand against top four teams

Luis Muriel netted a goal in both halves and Martin Ojeda contributed both a goal and an assist, propelling Orlando City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Monday (August 11, 2025). Muriel opened the scoring in the second minute, giving Orlando City an early lead.

However, that advantage was short-lived as Yannick Bright equalised just three minutes later with an unassisted goal — his first career goal in his 40th appearance for Inter Miami. Ojeda's assist on Muriel's opening goal marked his 13th of the season and extended his club-record streak of consecutive matches with a goal contribution to 14.

This remarkable consistency has made Ojeda a standout performer, and highlights his critical role in Orlando City's attacking success this season.

Second-Half Surge Secures Orlando City's Win

Orlando City regained the lead five minutes into the second half when Luis Muriel scored his unassisted eighth goal of the season, giving them a 2-1 lead. The momentum continued as Martin Ojeda found the net for the 14th time this season in the 58th minute, extending Orlando City's advantage to 3-1.

Marco Pasalic added to the tally with an unassisted goal in the 88th minute, marking his 10th goal in his debut season in MLS. Orlando City's offensive firepower proved too much for Inter Miami to handle throughout the match.

The second-half goals not only regained momentum but also solidified Orlando City's position in the Eastern Conference playoff race while showcasing their depth in attack.

Messi’s Absence, Goalkeeper Performances Impact Match

Pedro Gallese made four saves in goal for Orlando City, helping secure the win. On the other side, Oscar Ustari was kept busy, turning away eight shots for Inter Miami.

Notably absent from the match was Inter Miami superstar Messi, who is tied with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the league lead with 18 goals. Messi missed the game due to a right leg injury sustained on August 3 during a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa. Despite playing only 18 of his club's 23 matches, Messi has scored 18 goals this season.

Messi’s absence due to injury and the strong performances from both goalkeepers were pivotal to the match outcome and have playoff implications for both teams.

Orlando City's victory moves them into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Head coach Oscar Pareja is now just one win away from reaching 100 victories across all competitions. Inter Miami currently sit in sixth place but hold three matches in hand against the top four teams, and two in hand against fifth-place Columbus Crew.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami will host the Los Angeles Galaxy over the weekend, while Orlando City will welcome Sporting Kansas City.

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son