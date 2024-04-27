Badminton

Uber Cup: India Ride On Ashmita Chaliha's Heroics To Trounce Canada 4-1 In Opening Tie

National champion Anmol Kharb beat Eliana Zhang in the fifth and final match to complete India's comfortable win, which was shaped by Ashmita Chaliha's stunning win over world number 25 Michelle Li. In Thomas Cup, India will begin their title defence against Thailand

Ashmita Chaliha in action against Michelle Li of Canada at BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024. Badminton Photo
India's Ashmita Chaliha in action against Michelle Li of Canada at BWF Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu (China) on April 27. Badminton Photo
Ashmita Chaliha produced an inspired show to stun higher-ranked Michelle Li as the Indian women's team notched up a clinical 4-1 win over Canada to make a positive start in the Uber Cup tournament in Chengdu (China) on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

The left-handed Chaliha, ranked 53rd, showed great mental resolve and tenacity as she outwitted world no. 25 Li, a gold and silver medallist at the 2014 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, 26-24 24-22 in a 42-minute opening singles clash.

Chaliha, who was part of India's maiden Asia Team Championships win in February, took over the leadership role in the absence of the top guns including PV Sindhu and delivered against Li, who is on a comeback trail after undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear on her right knee last August.

Young women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, who had claimed the senior national championships title last December, then beat Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow 21-12 21-10 to put India 2-0 ahead.

Isharani Baruah defeated Wen Yu Zhang 21-13 21-12 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the second women's doubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down 19-21 15-21 to Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal before national champion Anmol Kharb beat Eliana Zhang 21-15 21-11 in the fifth and final match to complete the comfortable win.

Bigger clashes lie ahead for the young Indian side as it will face Singapore and China on Sunday and Tuesday respectively in Group A.

In Thomas Cup, India will begin their title defence against Thailand later in the day.

