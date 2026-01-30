Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs, Moves To Decertify Canadian Aircraft

Trump plans 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft over Gulfstream certification delays.
President warns Canada against deepening trade ties with China, threatening 100% tariffs.
Canadian PM Mark Carney defends China engagement, calling it “predictable and respectful.”
US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled a major escalation in trade tensions with Canada, announcing plans to decertify all Canada-made aircraft and warning of a 50 per cent tariff on such planes until American-made Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump specifically cited Bombardier’s Global Express business jet, produced in Quebec. “Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process,” Trump wrote. “If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America.”
According to ANI, the announcement follows a series of trade and policy disputes since Trump returned to office last year, marking another sharp turn in US-Canada relations.
Earlier on Thursday, CNN reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Trump to “respect Canadian sovereignty” amid reports of meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials, intensifying diplomatic strain.
Reiterating that stance on Saturday, Trump issued a fresh warning to Canada and Prime Minister Carney over potential economic agreements with Beijing, threatening steep trade penalties if Ottawa proceeded. Referring to Carney as “Governor,” Trump wrote, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”
Trump escalated his criticism further, writing, “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
He also criticised Canada over opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system over Greenland while expanding economic engagement with China. “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada,” Trump wrote. “Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!”
Reported ANI noted that Carney recently visited Beijing to revive economic cooperation with China, Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States. During the visit, he criticised US and Western policies while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The China trip resulted in an understanding to lower tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural exports and introduce quotas on Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada, while potentially opening the door to increased Chinese investment. Marking the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade, the talks were described by both sides as reflecting a changing global environment, with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping welcoming what he termed a “turnaround” in bilateral relations.
Speaking earlier about the agreement, Carney appeared to acknowledge ongoing trade frictions with Washington, describing Canada’s engagement with China as more “predictable” and characterising discussions with Beijing as “realistic and respectful,” ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)