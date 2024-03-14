All England Open Championships 2024: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Mathematically Qualified For Paris Olympic Games?

Indian badminton is in a good place and why it shouldn't be? With Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty doubles pairing impressing so far in 2024, Indian badminton could not have hoped for a better start to the year, especially with the Paris Olympics around the corner. (More Badminton News)
However, there are other names in the fray too, that have all but enrolled their names at the marquee Olympics event this year. India's no. 1 men's singles player, HS Prannoy has mathematically booked his name for the Paris event after Kidambi Srikanth lost his spot for the Paris Olympics Qualification.
As per official qualifying rules, a country can have maximum two players in singles category on the virtue that both of them need to be in the top 16 to be in the running for the Paris Ranking list that will be published on 28 April 2024.
Prannoy is currently 8th in the BWF Rankings (74,897 points) and next to him is Lakshya Sen in 15th (59,221 points). These two are the only Indian badminton players in the top 16 race for Paris Olympics after the French Open.
As for Srikanth, he cannot enter the race as he is ranked 26th (47,943 points) and his dream was all but over after his first round exit at the All England Open.
In the women's singles category, PV Sindhu (ranked 10th in the official BWF Rankings) has also mathematically confirmed her spot at the Paris Olympics but it is not officially announced yet. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty already through by virtue of their number one spot in the BWF Men's Doubles Rankings.