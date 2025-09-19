PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

PV Sindhu faced her eighth straight loss to An Se Young, falling 14-21, 13-21 in the China Masters 2025 quarter-finals held in Shenzhen on September 19

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young match report China Masters 2025 quarter-final
PV Sindhu reacts during the China Masters 2025 women's singles first-round match against Julie Jakobsen. | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu lost to An Se Young in China Masters 2025 quarter-final

  • Sindhu suffered eighth straight defeat to the Korean

  • An Se Young clinched the match 14-21, 13-21

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to world number one An Se Young in the women's singles quarter-finals of the China Masters 2025 Super 750 badminton tournament. The contest unfolded at the Shenzhen Arena on Friday, September 19.

An Se Young, who clinched gold at the Paris Games, extended her winning streak against the two-time Olympic medallist, inflicting Sindhu's eighth consecutive loss.

The China Masters contest lasted just 38 minutes, with Sindhu going down 14-21, 13-21 to the 23-year-old Korean. This marked Sindhu's eighth consecutive defeat to An Se Young; the Indian shuttler is yet to record a single victory against her. Sindhu started the first game poorly, trailing 1-6 initially.

However, a delicate cross-court drop narrowed the gap to 5-9. An Se Young then used her trademark smashes to open up an 11-5 lead at the interval. Sindhu managed to close to 11-14, but the Korean maintained her grip, sealing the opener when Sindhu buried one into the net.

An's Pressure Downs Sindhu

In the second game, Sindhu briefly led 3-2, but An Se Young quickly regained control. The Indian tried to push with attacking play and trailed 7-8. Yet, An’s superior deception and variety helped her go into the break 11-7 ahead. An pulled away to 14-7 after resumption and never looked back.

Sindhu played some fine front-court drops and round-the-head smashes to gather a few points, but the Korean was always a step ahead. An Se Young then grabbed eight match points with a cross-court smash, sealing her victory when Sindhu erred again. The continued dominance by An Se Young highlights her consistent top-tier performance against one of India's most celebrated badminton players.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
Tags

