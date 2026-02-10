Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

IYC flags Naravane memoir row, India-US trade deal opacity, China border concerns

Youth Congress protest
Representational image: Youth Congress protest Photo: PTI
  • The Indian Youth Congress protested in Delhi, accusing the Centre of silence on issues including the Naravane memoir row, the India-US trade deal, and China border security.

  • The IYC claimed over 150 workers were detained by police while attempting to gherao the Prime Minister’s residence.

  • The protest follows a Lok Sabha uproar after Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from Naravane’s memoir on the 2020 India-China conflict, which was disallowed by the Speaker amid sharp exchanges.

The Indian Youth Congress held a protest here on Tuesday, alleging that the central government has remained silent on serious issues, including references made in retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s unpublished “memoir”.

The demonstrators alleged a lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement and compromise on the country's security at the China border.

A spokesperson of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) claimed that more than 150 people who were protesting peacefully at the Jantar Mantar were detained by the police.

In a post on X, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Every single worker of IYC is on the streets.. When the leadership starts compromising on national interest, the youth cannot sit quietly... We will keep fighting until we get answers.” He said, “Today, the entire truth is staring the country in the face. The prime minister's silence is raising many questions: Why the mysterious silence on the Epstein files? Why the lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement? Why compromise on the country's security at the China border?” A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on February 2 when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent, and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for that day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.

"The Indian Youth Congress organised a gherao of the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday. Workers from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar for this gherao," IYC said in its statement.

It added that when the Youth Congress workers, led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, were moving towards the gherao, the Delhi Police barricaded them and detained over 150 Congress workers. 

