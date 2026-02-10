Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

In a post on X, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said, “Every single worker of IYC is on the streets.. When the leadership starts compromising on national interest, the youth cannot sit quietly... We will keep fighting until we get answers.” He said, “Today, the entire truth is staring the country in the face. The prime minister's silence is raising many questions: Why the mysterious silence on the Epstein files? Why the lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement? Why compromise on the country's security at the China border?” A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on February 2 when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.