Badminton

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Badminton Medallists - In Pics

Badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw start off from July 27 and conclude on August 5 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. A total of 171 badminton players (male and female) contested across five medal events in Paris. China won the most number of medals (3 gold and 3 silver) with South Korea coming second with one gold and one silver.

Badminton Women's singles: South Korea's An Se-young celebrates after wining the gold medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

South Korea's An Se-young celebrates on the podium after wining the gold medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Womens singles: Chinas He Bingjiao celebrates after wining the silver medal
Badminton Women's singles: China's He Bingjiao celebrates after wining the silver medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

China's He Bingjiao celebrates on the podium after wining the silver medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Womens singles: Indonesias Gregoria Mariska Tunjung celebrates after wining the bronze medal
Badminton Women's singles: Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung celebrates after wining the bronze medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung celebrates on the podium after wining the bronze medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens singles: Denmarks Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the gold medal
Badminton Men's singles: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the gold medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens singles: Thailands Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates after winning the silver medal
Badminton Men's singles: Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates after winning the silver medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates after winning the silver medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens singles: Malaysias Lee Zii Jia celebrates after winning the bronze medal
Badminton Men's singles: Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia celebrates after winning the bronze medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia celebrates after winning the bronze medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens doubles: Taiwans Lee Yang, left, and Wang Chi-Lin after winning gold medal
Badminton Men's doubles: Taiwan's Lee Yang, left, and Wang Chi-Lin after winning gold medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Gold medalists, Taiwan's Lee Yang, left, and Wang Chi-Lin celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens doubles: Chinas Liang Weikeng, left, and Wang Chang after winning silver medal
Badminton Men's doubles: China's Liang Weikeng, left, and Wang Chang after winning silver medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Silver medalists, China's Liang Weikeng, left, and Wang Chang celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mens doubles: Malaysias Aaron Chia, left, and Soh Wooi Yik after winning bronze medal
Badminton Men's doubles: Malaysia's Aaron Chia, left, and Soh Wooi Yik after winning bronze medal | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Bronze medalists, Malaysia's Aaron Chia, left, and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Womens doubles: Chinas Chen Qingchen, left, and Jia Yifan after winning gold medal
Badminton Women's doubles: China's Chen Qingchen, left, and Jia Yifan after winning gold medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Gold medalists China's Chen Qingchen, left, and Jia Yifan celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Womens doubles: Chinas Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning after winning silver medal
Badminton Women's doubles: China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning after winning silver medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Silver medalist Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Womens doubles: Japans Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida after winning bronze medal
Badminton Women's doubles: Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida after winning bronze medal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Bronze medalists Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Badminton Mixed doubles: Silver medalists South Korea, gold medalists China and bronze medalists Japan
Badminton Mixed doubles: Silver medalists South Korea, gold medalists China and bronze medalists Japan | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Gold medal winners China's Zheng Si Wei, center left, and Huang Ya Qiong, center right, are flanked by silver medalists Kim Won-ho, left, and Jeong Na-eun, of South Korea, and bronze medalists Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, of Japan, during the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles badminton finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

