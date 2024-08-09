Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Badminton Medallists - In Pics

South Korea's An Se-young celebrates on the podium after wining the gold medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's He Bingjiao celebrates on the podium after wining the silver medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung celebrates on the podium after wining the bronze medal at the badminton women singles at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the gold medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn celebrates after winning the silver medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia celebrates after winning the bronze medal at the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalists, Taiwan's Lee Yang, left, and Wang Chi-Lin celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalists, China's Liang Weikeng, left, and Wang Chang celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalists, Malaysia's Aaron Chia, left, and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalists China's Chen Qingchen, left, and Jia Yifan celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medalists Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winners China's Zheng Si Wei, center left, and Huang Ya Qiong, center right, are flanked by silver medalists Kim Won-ho, left, and Jeong Na-eun, of South Korea, and bronze medalists Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, of Japan, during the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles badminton finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.