Badminton

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Badminton Medallists - In Pics

Badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw start off from July 27 and conclude on August 5 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. A total of 171 badminton players (male and female) contested across five medal events in Paris. China won the most number of medals (3 gold and 3 silver) with South Korea coming second with one gold and one silver.