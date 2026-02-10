Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: The Panda Host Thai League 1 Holders

Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Head-To-Head Record
It will be the first-ever meeting between Chengdu Rongcheng and Buriram United. Thai League 1 holders Buriram, however, have won two of their previous three matches against Chinese opponents after failing to win in the last six such matches.
Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5:45pm IST. The Chengdu Rongcheng vs Buriram United, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group A match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on BG Sports in Thailand.
Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Greetings!
Good afternoon and welcome, one and all. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the AFC Champions League Elite, group A clash between Chengdu Rongcheng and Buriram United. Watch this space!