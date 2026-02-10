Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: The Panda Host Thai League 1 Holders

Chengdu Rongcheng players train ahead of their AFC Champions League Elite face-off with Buriram United. Photo: X/Chengdu Rongcheng

Chengdu Rongcheng FC Vs Buriram United Live, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group A match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Buriram United at Phoenix Hill Sports Park Football Stadium in Chengdu, China on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Both teams lie in the lower half of the group standings — Buriram are seventh and Chengdu 10th — and thus need to win tonight to realistically stay in the race for round of 16 qualification. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Feb 2026, 04:30:21 pm IST Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Head-To-Head Record It will be the first-ever meeting between Chengdu Rongcheng and Buriram United. Thai League 1 holders Buriram, however, have won two of their previous three matches against Chinese opponents after failing to win in the last six such matches.

10 Feb 2026, 04:02:52 pm IST Chengdu Rongcheng Vs Buriram United Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:45pm IST. The Chengdu Rongcheng vs Buriram United, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group A match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on BG Sports in Thailand.