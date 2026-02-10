Shanghai Shenhua Vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Blue Devils In Must-Win Territory

Shanghai Shenhua FC Vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite East Region: Languishing in 11th place in group A, the hosts cannot afford anything less than victory to keep their round of 16 qualification hopes alive. Catch all the action from the Asian football clash at the Shanghai Stadium in Shanghai, China

B
Shanghai Shenhua FC Vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite East Region
File photo of Shanghai Shenhua FC players posing for a team photo ahead of a friendly game. Photo: Instagram/Shanghai Shenhua FC
Shanghai Shenhua FC Vs Machida Zelvia Live, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group A match between Shanghai Shenhua FC and Machida Zelvia at Shanghai Stadium in Shanghai, China on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). Languishing in 11th place in the group standings, the hosts cannot afford anything less than victory tonight, if they are to keep their hopes of round of 16 qualification alive. As for the Japanese club, a win would seal their knockout berth. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Shanghai Shenhua Vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5:45pm IST. The Shanghai Shenhua vs Machida Zelvia, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group A match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on DAZN Japan in Japan.

Shanghai Shenhua Vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the AFC Champions League Elite, group A game between Shanghai Shenhua FC and Machida Zelvia. Stay with us for live updates.

