Badminton

Uber Cup: India Suffer 0-5 Defeat To Mighty China In Last Group Tie

It was a reality check for the young Indian women's badminton team as it could not take a single game from the Chinese during the five-match Uber Cup tie. Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals

Advertisement

Debutant Tanvi Sharma in action at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024. Credit_Badminton Photo
India's 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma in action at the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024. Badminton Photo
info_icon

Teenage sensation Anmol Kharb left the badminton court in tears owing to an ankle injury as an under-strength Indian women's team suffered a 0-5 defeat to the mighty China in its final group A fixture of the Uber Cup in Chengdu (China) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (More Badminton News)

Having already qualified for the quarterfinals by picking up successive wins against Canada and Singapore, Ashmita Chaliha sat out the contest against the 15-time champions. The team is competing without double Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu, who opted out of the tournament.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category - Photo: File
PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

It was a reality check for the young Indian team as it could not take a single game from the Chinese during the five-match tie.

To add to India's woes, 17-year-old Anmol was forced to retire after twisting her ankle during the second singles contest.

Olympic champion and world no.2 Chen Yu Fei started off the proceedings for China with an easy 21-12 21-10 win over 83rd ranked Isharani Baruah.

"A little disappointed in my game because I made too many errors, I thought I would play good with her but it was an easy win for her...the pace was really high, I had to increase my speed," Isharani said after her match.

Advertisement

"Her variations were good, and all her strokes were going in the third court and it wasn't comfortable to hit well. It was a tough game but it was a good experience," she added.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, were no match for reigning world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, who doubled China's lead with a 21-13 21-12 win.

Isharani Baruah in action during India's Uber Cup group tie against Singapore in Chengdu, China. - Badminton Photo
Uber Cup: India Storm Into Quarter-Finals With 4-1 Win Over Singapore

BY PTI

After losing the first game 9-21 and trailing 1-4 in the second against Han Yue, Anmol rolled her right ankle while trying to defend a point.

She received medical attention but the pain didn't seem to subside and the ankle looked swollen, forcing her to retire from the match giving China a 3-0 unassailable lead.

In the next two matches, Liu Shen Shu and Tan Ning defeated Simran Singh and Ritika Thaker 21-9 21-10, while Tanvi Sharma lost 7-21 16-21 to Wang Zhi Yi as China completed the 5-0 drubbing of India.

India will end the group stage proceedings in second place behind China.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; ' We Are Not Protecting Him', Says Party