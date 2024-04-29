PV Sindhu and the star doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the seven Indian badminton players across four categories who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games based on their superior BWF Race to Paris rankings. (More Badminton News)
Two time Olympic medalist Sindhu will again lead India's challenge in the women's category where she is the only Indian entrant.
Alongside now tainted wrestler Sushil Kumar, Sindhu is India's most decorated Olympian with two medals - a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.
HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have also booked their tickets to Paris and will be carrying the hopes of Indian badminton fans in the men's singles division.
The star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also qualified for the summer games and will be among the favorites in the men's doubles category.
In the women's doubles category, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will lead India's challenge.
India is expecting medals from their badminton stars and all eyes will be on the Satwik-Chirag pair who are currently leading India's Thomas Cup defence in China's Chengdu.
The star duo is having a good 2024 with a title win at the French Open. They had opted out of the recent Badminton Asia Championships but now are back in the court to take India to the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup.
Expectations will also be high from Sindhu as she will look to become India's most successful Olympic player ever by winning a medal at the Paris event. However, things remain tough as the former World Champion is still without a singles title for almost two years. Injuries and lack of form have derailed her career but recent performances hint at the badminton star closing in on her best.