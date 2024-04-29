Badminton

PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Among Seven Indian Shuttlers To Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have also booked their tickets to Paris and will be carrying the hopes of Indian badminton fans in the men's singles division

Advertisement

Photo: File
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the only Indian on show in the women's singles category Photo: File
info_icon

PV Sindhu and the star doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the seven Indian badminton players across four categories who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games based on their superior BWF Race to Paris rankings. (More Badminton News)

A post on X from Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed about the development on Monday.

HS Prannoy won his match against Harry Huang to give India a 1-0 lead over England in their Thomas Cup group-stage tie in Chengdu, China. - File/AP
Thomas Cup: India March Into Quarter-Finals With 5-0 Clean Sweep Of England

BY PTI

Two time Olympic medalist Sindhu will again lead India's challenge in the women's category where she is the only Indian entrant.

Alongside now tainted wrestler Sushil Kumar, Sindhu is India's most decorated Olympian with two medals - a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Advertisement

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have also booked their tickets to Paris and will be carrying the hopes of Indian badminton fans in the men's singles division.

Lakshya Sen in action at the All England Open C'ships against Jonatan Christie. - AP/Rui Vieira
BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Jumps Five Places To Reach World No 13

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The star pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also qualified for the summer games and will be among the favorites in the men's doubles category.

In the women's doubles category, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will lead India's challenge.

India is expecting medals from their badminton stars and all eyes will be on the Satwik-Chirag pair who are currently leading India's Thomas Cup defence in China's Chengdu.

Advertisement

The star duo is having a good 2024 with a title win at the French Open. They had opted out of the recent Badminton Asia Championships but now are back in the court to take India to the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup.

Expectations will also be high from Sindhu as she will look to become India's most successful Olympic player ever by winning a medal at the Paris event. However, things remain tough as the former World Champion is still without a singles title for almost two years. Injuries and lack of form have derailed her career but recent performances hint at the badminton star closing in on her best.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally