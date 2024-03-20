BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Jumps Five Places To Reach World No 13

After his heroics at the All England Open Championships, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has jumped five places to grab the world number 13 in the BWF Rankings released on Tuesday. Sen, who lost to Jonatan Christie in the semis, will be in action at the Swiss Open 2024 tournament. (Streaming | Preview |More Badminton News)
The 22-year-old's semi-final appearance in Birmingham has propelled him from 15th to 12th spot in the Olympic Games Qualification rankings.
The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics. Sen had reached a career-best ranking of world number six in November 2022 but saw his rankings plummet to world No. 25 in April last year. He recovered to 11th spot by August but fell to 20 early this year following a series of early exits.
His Olympic qualification too was in doldrums after a series of first round exit, including in Malaysia and India this season. But back-to-back semifinals in French Open and All England brought him back.
Among others, World Championships and Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy was at ninth position, followed by Kidambi Srikanth ( 27th) and Priyanshu Rajawat (32nd).
In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is in the 11th position.
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was at the top position, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are ranked 20th. Compatriots Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped to 26th place.
Sen will be seen in action in Basel at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament. He will kick-off with round 1 match against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia.
Indian viewers can catch Sen in action at the Swiss Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel.
(With PTI inputs)