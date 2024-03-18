After a glittering campaign at the All England Open Badminton Championships, Lakshya Sen will be raring to go all the way to the title at the Swiss Open Super 300, starting in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday (March 18, 2024). The tournament will culminate on Sunday, March 24. (More Badminton News)
Sen was the only Indian standing at the back end of the All England Open, and got as far as the semi-finals before losing to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. The 22-year-old from Almora is now in fine form after a disappointing 2023 and is eyeing qualification for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Seeded seventh at the Swiss Open, Sen will kickstart his campaign against Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the round of 32 and if he progresses, might encounter 2021 world champion and his All England quarter-final opponent Lee Zii Jia later.
Meanwhile, star shuttler PV Sindhu will look to bounce back after a round of 16 defeat at the All England Open. Sindhu is on a comeback trail after recovering from a left knee injury, and is almost certain to seal a Paris Olympics berth.
Sindhu is seeded fourth at the Swiss Open and will again meet Germany's Yvonne Li, who retired in their round of 32 match in Birmingham last week. If she manages to clear her first two rounds, Sindhu is likely to encounter a tricky opponent in the form of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals. If she manages to overcome that hurdle, a match-up with the All England champion and her familiar foe Carolina Marin awaits later.
The other Indians in the singles competition include Kidambi Srikanth and Aakarshi Kashyap. Srikanth and Aakarshi are languishing in the 27th and 40th spots, respectively in the 'Race to Paris' ranking list and need outstanding results in Switzerland and at the Madrid Spain Masters and Badminton Asia Championships to stand any chance of qualifying.
In women's doubles, the sixth-seeded duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will take on Indonesia's Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose.
The other Indian pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, seeded eighth, will lock horns with Annie Xu and Kerry Xu of the USA.
Live Streaming Details
The BWF Super 300 Swiss Open will be live streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel, which is where Indian viewers can catch it live online. Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast for the tournament in India.