Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought valiantly but slipped to a 19-21, 15-21 defeat in the China Masters Super 750 final against world No.1 Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in Shenzhen on Sunday

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final
The Asian Games champions had hoped to end their title drought but squandered a 14-7 advantage in the opening game before slipping to a 19-21, 15-21 defeat in 45 minutes. Photo: X/BAI_Media
  • Satwik-Chirag squandered an early 14-7 advantage in the opening game before losing 19-21

  • The second game remained tight but Korea pulled clear to win 21-15 and seal the title in 45 minutes

  • The loss marks Satwik-Chirag’s second consecutive runner-up finish after earlier Hong Kong Open final defeat

India’s premier men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced heartbreak in the China Masters 2025 final as they lost in straight games to world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea. The top seeds and reigning world champions secured a 21-19, 21-15 victory in a 45-minute clash at Shenzhen Arena, denying the Asian Games gold medallists their first title of the season.

The Indian pair came into the final in supreme form, having not dropped a single game throughout the week and riding high on recent successes including a World Championships bronze medal and a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open earlier this month.

As It Happened

The first game saw a promising start for Satwik and Chirag, who pulled ahead to an 11-7 lead and at one stage extended it to 14-7 with aggressive smashes and deft net play. But a lost video challenge disrupted their momentum, allowing the Koreans to claw back with sharp interceptions and skillful rallies, leveling the match at 15-all before sealing the opener.

The second game started evenly with neither side gaining clear dominance. Satwik and Chirag produced some spectacular between-the-legs returns, delighting the crowd and taking an early lead. However, Kim and Seo’s experience and composure shone through as they edged ahead to 15-11 and steadily increased their advantage.

Errors from the Indian pair under pressure at the net combined with relentless defensive play from Seo ensured the Koreans closed out the game and match decisively.

2nd Consecutive Defeat

This defeat marks the second consecutive final loss for Satwik and Chirag on the 2025 BWF World Tour. After ending a streak of six semifinal exits with a runner-up finish at Hong Kong Open, their wait for a 2025 title continues.

Despite this, the Indian duo remains highly respected as one of the most formidable men’s doubles teams in the world, blending power, pace, and teamwork. Fans will look forward to their next breakthrough after another impressive run in China.


With PTI inputs.

Published At:
Tags

