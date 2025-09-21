Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Check Match Timing

Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Aims For Glory | Photo: X/BAI_media

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament where in the men's doubles division we have India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. The Indian duo is aiming for glory against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea who too have been brilliant so far in the tournament. In the only meeting between the two pairs, the South Korean duo won in straight sets. Can the Indian star pairing turn the tables tonight and win the title? Follow the final right here to know.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Sept 2025, 01:07:56 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final The Indian duo is aiming for glory against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea who too have been brilliant so far in the tournament. The match is expected to start around 2pm IST. So, stay tuned!