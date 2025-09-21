Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Check Match Timing

Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters 2025 Men's Doubles Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are aiming for glory against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea

G
Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Aims For Glory
Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Aims For Glory | Photo: X/BAI_media
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament where in the men's doubles division we have India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. The Indian duo is aiming for glory against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea who too have been brilliant so far in the tournament. In the only meeting between the two pairs, the South Korean duo won in straight sets. Can the Indian star pairing turn the tables tonight and win the title? Follow the final right here to know.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final

The Indian duo is aiming for glory against Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea who too have been brilliant so far in the tournament. The match is expected to start around 2pm IST. So, stay tuned!

Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament where in the men's doubles division we have India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Former India Star Bashes Pakistan As 'Seventh Division Team'

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  4. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  5. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Check Match Timing

  2. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  4. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  5. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  5. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn