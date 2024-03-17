Two Indian women's doubles pairs are in realistic contention to qualify, though it is likely to be an uphill task for at least one of them. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa are placed 20th, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are in the 26th spot. For both the pairs to book a quota each, they both need to be in the top-8 on April 28.