PV Sindhu had tears in her eyes after losing the Tokyo Olympics semi-final. She had still bagged a medal, becoming the first Indian woman to stand on the podium twice at the Olympics, but it was not gold. (More Badminton News)

"It was a hard-earned medal", she nevertheless feels, but believes Paris 2024 will be even more challenging. "I would say, this Olympics is going to be a different experience because the 2016 and 2020 Olympics were very different. Paris will be more challenging but at the same time, I have much more experience and I will have to be much smarter this time," the ace Indian shuttler told PTI in an interaction.