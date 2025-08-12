Transfer News: PSG Complete Swoop For Bournemouth Defender Illia Zabarnyi

Illia Zabarnyi will be playing for Paris Saint-Germain this season
Bournemouth have sold centre-back Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth up to €66m (£57.1m).
Zabarnyi enjoyed a fine season for the Cherries in 2024-25, making 36 Premier League appearances at the heart of Andoni Iraola's defence.
He formed a strong partnership with Dean Huijsen, whose impressive performances drew the attention of Real Madrid.
Iraola must now rebuild his centre-back partnership, though, with Bournemouth confirming Zabarnyi's departure on Tuesday.
Lille's Bafode Diakite is expected to come in as Zabarnyi's replacement.
Zabarnyi, 22, joined Bournemouth from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023.
Since making his debut in April of that year, Zabarnyi has featured in more Premier League games for Bournemouth than any other player (78).
He has played a part in a team-leading 16 clean sheets in the top flight in that time, while his tally of 331 clearances is 137 more than next-best Huijsen (194), while the Ukrainian also played (3,702) and completed (3,057) the most passes for Bournemouth.
Zabarnyi joins a PSG side looking to build on their dominant campaign last season, with Luis Enrique's team winning the Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, though they were beaten by Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.