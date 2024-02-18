Hello And Morning!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. India have surged ahead in the third Test against England in Rajkot, courtesy another blistering Yashasvi Jaiswal century. Rohit Sharma's men will look to consolidate their advantage on Day 4, but before that, the Indian women's badminton team will embark on a hitherto uncharted journey in its maiden final appearance at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. PV Sindhu and Co have already made history with a confirmed medal; they now eye the title itself as Thailand stand in their way. Later in the evening, a buoyant Indian women's hockey team will face USA in the FIH Pro League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Sunday, February 18 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
India Set England 556 To Chase For Win
Another double century by Yashasvi Jaiswal, his second in two games, and a half-century by Sarfaraz Khan helps India finish with a flourish on Day 4 of their Test match against England, who have the monumental task of attempting to chase down 556 runs for the win.
Advertisement
History Made!
17-year-old Anmol Kharb wins her tie and India are the BATC2024 Women's Champions! What a moment for the teenager and the Indian badminton contingent overall!
They bag the gold by beating Thailand 3-2.
Advertisement
Two-Apiece In BATC2024 Women's Final
Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard run rampant against the Indian pairing of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, winning the match 21-11, 21-9 in under half hour. This bout will be decided by the fifth and final game between Anmol Kharb and Pornchipa Choeikeewong.
Advertisement
Thailand Take Game 3 In BATC2024
Busanan Ongbamrungpham has beaten Ashmita Chaliha toh bring Thailand back into the tie. India, still, are one win away from the win, but a victory for Thailand in game four will open up the tie for a decider.
Advertisement
Huge Boost For India In BATC2024!
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have won their doubles tie 21-16, 18-21, 21-16. India are now just one win away from a historic result; what a brilliant showing by the women's team this has been all around!
ICYMI: City Dig Deep To Hold Chelsea
Central midfielder Rodri equalised seven minutes from time as Manchester City held Chelsea to a draw to keep themselves in the hunt for the title. Chelsea, surprisingly, led through Raheem Sterling, before retreating into their shell as legs and heads tired, allowing the Citizens to find a breakthrough before the end.
PV Sindhu Takes The Opening Game
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has taken the opening game against Supanida Katethong 21-12. Still a long way to go in the game but a nice start by the Indian.