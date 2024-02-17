India Vs Thailand Women’s Final, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: Preview, Live Streaming

The Indian women’s team entered the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 after beating Japan 3-2 in the semis in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Saturday, February 17. (More Badminton News)
This is the first time in the history of the competition that an Indian team has made the summit clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. The men’s team reached the semi-finals in 2016 and 2020 but lost on both occasions to end up with bronze medals.
Saturday’s high-voltage semi-final saw the 14th meeting between PV Sindhu and recently crowned Thailand Masters champion Aya Ohori, with the Indian leading the head-to-head record by a whopping 13-0. But Aya Ohori proved too strong against Sindhu on the day, and registered her first victory over India No. 1.
After Sindhu’s loss in the opening singles rubber, it was Tanisha Crasto and Gayatri Gopichand who helped India draw parity, beating sixth seed Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-17, 16-21, and 22-20 in a one-hour and 13-minute-long doubles encounter.
Ashmita Chaliha, world No. 53, then upset former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, 20th in the badminton rankings, 21-17, 21-14 in the third rubber, a singles match to put India into the lead. Okuhara’s poor run continued as she was unable to produce any major obstacles against Thailand Masters semifinalist Ashmita Chaliha.
Surprisingly, Sindhu paired up with Ashwini Ponnappa in the fourth doubles encounter, but they lost to the young pair of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto 21-14, 21-11 in just over 30 minutes.
After India’s gamble to put Ashwini Ponnappa and Sindhu together in the second doubles match didn’t work out well, it was the surprise package Anmol Kharb, the reigning national champion in women’s singles, to deliver in the decider. The youth had performed admirably in the ongoing tournament before, and did not disappoint even on this occasion.
As India defeated the People's Republic of China 3-2 in the group stage, Kharb again showed herself to be their strongest suit by defeating a higher-ranked opponent in the decisive match.
At the Setia city Convention Centre in Selangor, Malaysia, Kharb, placed 472nd in the BWF rankings, defeated higher-ranked Japanese shutter Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 52 minutes.
The Race to Paris 2024 ranking points, which are essential for shuttlers hoping to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games, are another benefit of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024.
Thailand, who defeated Indonesia 3-1 in the second semifinal, will take on the Indian women for the championship. After losing against Japan, the Indian men's team was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Results (quarter-finals):
Women: India bt Japan 3-1 (PV Sindhu lost to Aya Ohori 13-21, 20-22; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida 21-17, 16-21; 22-20; Ashmita Chaliha bt Nozomi Okuhara 21-17, 21-14; Sindhu/Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto 14-21, 11-21; Anmol Kharb bt Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-18)
India's Chances Of Beating Thailand
The summit meet between Thailand and the Indian women's team will be intriguing, as both have advanced to the tournament's final tie for the first time. Thailand is thought to have a strong team on paper, but India have the wherewithal to defeat them.
India have Tanisha Crasto and experience campaigner Ponnappa, as well as the young pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who are currently ranked 23. As far as the Thailand team is concerned, Thailand have the world number 10 pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjal and the world number 13 pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Aimsaard Nuntakarn.
Once again, PV Sindhu will be the centre of attention in the championship match. It will be a great start for the Indian team if Sindhu wins the first match against Supanida Katethong, the rapidly rising 2023 India Open semifinalist. The squad also has high hopes for Anmol Kharb, a young badminton prodigy hailing from Haryana.
Timing, Live Streaming Details
The championship match is scheduled to take place in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. IST. The match will be live streamed on the Badminton Asia Team Championships YouTube Channel. There is no live telecast of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on any TV channel in India.